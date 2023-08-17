Today’s Headlines: Free Bawa Or Charge Him To Court, MURIC To DSS; Obi Descries Nigeria’s Rising Insecurity

Free Bawa or charge him to court, MURIC tackles DSS

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demanded the immediate release or judicial arraignment of AbdulRasheed Bawa, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC, made this call on Thursday, citing concerns over Bawa’s continuous detention since 14th June, 2023 without formal charges or public explanation.

“Abdul Rasheed Bawa has been in detention without any explanation whatsoever. This is contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees fair hearing,” Akintola stated.

Again, Obi descries Nigeria’s rising insecurity

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has again deplored the growing spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

He said this while expressing grief over the death of several military personnel in the crash of the ill fated Air Force MI-171 Helicopter in Chukuba Village of Niger State.

Obi said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, the deplorable level of insecurity in some parts of Nigeria is not only embarrassing but has continued to cost the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission, near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country has continued to embarrass and cost us precious lives.”

Ministerial appointment: I’m not complaining being ignored by Tinubu – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has claimed he has not complained of being ignored for ministerial appointment even though he was attacked and insulted for campaigning for President Bola Tinubu.

Garba is of the view that Tinubu’s ministerial appointees were balanced and objective enough to start a unified and strong government.

In a post on his social media platform on Thursday, Garba claimed that the President did an excellent job as he was fair to all parts of the country.

He wrote, “As you may know, my face is all over the place during the campaign, promoting President Tinubu’s candidacy, but also getting attacked, insulted and was taken to the mud, but I don’t complain for not getting picked, why, because the picks were balanced and objective enough to start a unified and strong government.

Jonathan Celebrates Babangida On His 82nd Birthday

Former President Dr. Good­luck Jonathan has felicitated ex-Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Dr. Jonathan in a state­ment issued on Wednes­day by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Babangida as a distinguished statesman and leader who has made significant contri­butions towards the develop­ment of Nigeria.

In the goodwill message, the former President joined the family, friends and well-wishers of the ex-mil­itary leader to pray for his long life in good health.He stated: “I am delight­ed to join your family and friends across Nigeria to cel­ebrate you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.

“You are a distinguished statesman and patriot who has served our nation Nigeria faithfully and has contributed so much to the development and economic advancement of the country. Years after leaving office, you have re­mained an inspiration and a role model to many people and have continued to dili­gently promote peaceful co-ex­istence and national unity.

