Today’s Headlines: Forgive Shaibu – PDP Leaders Beg Obaseki; APC Will Reclaim Mandate In Kano–Barau

Forgive Shaibu–PDP Leaders

Photo Credit:Punch paper

Leaders of Edo South Senatorial District has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to forgive his deputy, Philip Shaibu, if the latter begs for forgiveness.

The governor and his deputy are currently at loggerheads as the deputy has approached a Federal High Court to stop alleged impeachment move against him.

Speaking through their leader, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, while on a solidarity visit to Obaseki, said, “Our leaders from Edo South Senatorial District resolved to visit you. You have done a lot for the state and we are here to support your administration and re-affirm our support and commitment, particularly at this turbulent time in the country.”

“We are aware of what is going on between you and your deputy and we stand by you and pray God give you the wisdom to take the right path.

“The Deputy Governor is your younger brother. If he finds time to come to Your Excellency, please accept him, so we can end well.”

Obaseki commended the party leaders for supporting his administration in the last seven years.

“I appreciate you all from Edo South Senatorial District for being a source of support all these years, from the very first time I contested to be governor in 2016. There was massive support in 2020 and to date, you are still supporting me. I thank you for the encouragement.”

APC Will Reclaim Mandate In Kano–Barau﻿

Photo Credit:Punch paper

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party to be united.

Hosting the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen, Kano State chapter, at the National Assembly, Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the governor elections petitions tribunal would be favourable to the APC.

The APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Barau said, “We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

“As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

Photo Credit:Google

Protest As Adeleke Unveils LG Caretakers

Photo Credit:Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, inaugurated caretaker committees to administer the local government areas, Local Council Development Authority and Area Offices in the state.

But while the inauguration, held at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo, was ongoing, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, defied rains and staged a peaceful protest at Olaiya Area of Osogbo against the candidate picked as chairman for Osogbo West LCDA.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adeleke, who warned the caretaker committee members against graft, directed them to fashion out ways in their various local government areas to implement his five-point agenda.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, quoted Adeleke as telling the committee members that:

“You can also make a difference by developing local development plans for your local areas. This will help to take care of your local peculiarities. Your leadership must remain very closely in touch with the people. You must ensure inclusive governments that carry along people from voting units to ward and local government areas.

“Very important is the issue of financial discipline. This is not the time to marry a second or third wife. This is a time of financial prudence. Anyone found engaging in corrupt practices will be severely sanctioned.”

But a group of PDP members opposed to the candidate appointed as Caretaker Chairman for Osogbo West Local Council Development Authority insisted that its preferred candidate, Segun Aremu, should be made chairman.

The protesters, who converged on Olaiya Area of Osogbo, said Aremu had been penciled down for the post of chairman, only to be replaced with another person overnight.

Yusuf Ajisafe, an indigene of Osogbo, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said, “Our candidate was initially picked for the post of Chairman of Osogbo West LCDA, but suddenly some people changed the name of Mr Segun Aremu, and replaced it with another person.”

OOU To Investigate Allegations Of Withheld Results

Photo Credit:Punch paper

The Management of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ijebu Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has said it is investigating the allegations that the school is withholding the results of ex-students who graduated in 2006.

This was in response to a report by The PUNCH on Tuesday.

The varsity’s Registrar, Femi Ogunwomoju, in a statement made available to The PUNCH, said, “In line with the university rules and regulations, students’ examinations results are considered, approved, and released by the university Senate on a departmental basis and not individually or serially.

“The management is not unaware of a few isolated cases of some individuals claiming to have graduated and their results not released by the university. Such cases are being investigated and individuals involved will be communicated on the outcome of the investigation.”

In the report, one of the ex-students, Babatunde Kotun, said, “I completed my programme at Olabisi Onabajo University in 2007. My result is yet to be processed for collection since 2007 till date. The school could not find my exam scores to process my result.

“I sat the examination again in the year 2015. When I was done writing the examination, they promised to process the result. The school has been on the issue since 2015. I have been on the campus back and forth, and they kept saying they are on it.”

