Today’s Headlines: Forget United Nigeria If Obi Fails To Win—Adebanjo, 27 Govs Behind Tinubu -Namdas

Forget United Nigeria If Obi Fails To Win—Adebanjo Source: Sahara Reporters

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that Nigerians should be prepared for a post-election crisis if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the next election.

According to Adebanjo, there will be nothing like united Nigeria if Obi’s presidential bid fails this year.

Adebanjo, who adopted Obi as his preferred presidential candidate in 2022, has maintained that Obi remains the best candidate.

He insisted that Obi is not only competent but should be voted by Nigerians as their next president for the sake of equity and fairness, and to keep Nigeria united.

While speaking at the celebration of the life and times of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, in Lagos on Wednesday, as reported by The Sun, Adebanjo said Obiozor’s death came at a time Nigerians were in a battle to save the country from years of oppression.

27 Govs Behind Tinubu -Namdas Source: The Nation Nigeria

A House of Representatives member from Adamawa State and Secretary of Logistics Committee of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, has declared that 27 Governors will ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Namdas, who represents the Toungo/Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency, said the 27 Governors who cut across parties would galvanise votes for the APC in their respective States in the February 25 presidential election.

Namdas spoke during his constituency grand rally in Jada, a town in his constituency and hometown of the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to drum support for not only Tinubu but also all the candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The truth is that we have already won this election by the special grace of God. We have told them earlier, we already had 22 States, we also have five Governors on another platform which we believe strongly are coming to vote for us. That means we have about 27 States,” he added.

2023: Sokoto Deputy Governor Resigns From PDP Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has handed in his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership.

The Walin Sokoto, in a letter dated 8th February 2023 and addressed to his Ward Chairman in Kware, Kware Local Government said he was notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter sighted by DAILY POST was titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party.”

29 Lagos Opposition Parties Endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Source: The Nation Nigeria

Twenty nine opposition parties in Lagos State hace endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The convener of ‘Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), Akinola Obadia, told reporters in Lagos that Tinubu was endorsed based on his track records as former Governor of the State.

The coalition promised to give two million votes for both the presidential candidate and the Governor.

The parties are AD, UPN, UPP, NPC, ACPN, CPN, BNPP, PPP, PPA, NUP, UP, LM, Mega Party, MMN, FJP, NCMP, GDPN, APA, AGAP, ID Party, RPN, Green Party, Hope Democrats, DA, C4C Party, NPM, and Independent Democrats.

More Hardship Coming After Election, Next President Won’t Perform Magic -Primate Ayodele Source: Daily Post Nigeria

With 16 days to the presidential election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians not to expect magic from the next president of the country, especially if the wrong person is elected.

Primate Ayodele said the country will still face more hardship because some elements in the All Progressives Congress, APC, the government will mess things up.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said President Muhammadu Buhari would not be able to do anything till he leaves, adding that the country is on red alert already.

According to Ayodele: ‘’There are cabals that will frustrate Buhari’s government in order to mess up his government. It is the APC that will spoil Buhari’s government. We have not seen hardship yet, it will be worse if we vote for the wrong person.

“Don’t expect magic from anyone that emerges as the next president because Nigeria is on red alert. President Buhari is tired, and can’t do anything because he is in haste to leave this government. We must avoid further hardship in the country.”

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Primate Ayodele warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to misbehave to avoid the country being pushed into a serious crisis.

