Today’s Headlines: Forex Crises: Marketers propose N720/litre, suspend fuel imports; Niger Republic: Tinubu Govt Desperately Dragging Nigeria Into War – PDP

Marketers propose N720/litre, suspend fuel imports

Oil marketers, on Sunday, indicated that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

They also hinted that dealers seeking to import PMS were being forced to put the plans on hold due to the scarcity of foreign exchange to import the commodity.

The warning came barely one week after the local currency crossed the N900/dollar ceiling, with the naira selling at over 945/dollar at the parallel market on Friday.

Oil dealers said the CBN Importers and Exporters’ official window for foreign exchange, which boasts of a lower exchange rate of about $740/litre, had remained illiquid and unable to provide the $25m to $30m required for the importation of PMS by dealers.

Tinubu Govt Desperately Dragging Nigeria Into War – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of desperately dragging Nigeria into war for ulterior motives.

Debo Ologunagba, a PDP spokesman, said the projected war with the Niger Republic was heightening the tension in Nigeria.

A statement by Ologunagba said the APC was trying to plunge Nigeria into a state of war by dragging “our military into a needless conflict with the Niger Republic.”

Adeleke hosts Women’s W’Cup stars Ajibade, Imuran

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday hosted Super Falcons duo Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran in Ede, his hometown, after their outing at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria exited the tournament last week, after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat against England in the round of 16.

Both Ajibade and Imuran were among the players who returned to the country after Nigeria’s ouster.

A video of the Governor dancing with the two players first went viral on Sunday before the Osun helmsman tweeted about hosting the two players, who are from the state.

Akeredolu in Germany recuperating, says aide

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde has stated that the governor is still recuperating in a hospital in Germany.

The governor recently appeared in a viral video, walking in an environment that looks like an airport, as a helicopter was seen behind him, giving the impression that he had returned from his medical leave abroad.

Reacting to the viral video in a statement on Sunday, the CPS said the video was not recent as it was recorded during the elections campaign.

