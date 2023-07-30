Today’s Headlines: Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies–Obi; Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

Food Insecurity:Blame Corruption, Bad Policies–Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential can­didate of the Labour Party in the February general election in Nigeria, has attributed the cur­rent food insecurity in Nigeria to corruption, poor policies and also wrong implementation of even good ones.

Obi said this on Saturday while answering questions on a tweeter space hosted by @Par­allefacts with the caption: #Pet­erObiliveonparallelfact.

The former Anambra State governor, in a no-hold-bared sub­mission noted that resources are not rightfully channeled to those who need it, noting that there is issue of credibility on who actu­ally get government’s incentives like loans and fertilizers between core farmers and politicians.

Obi said: “What we are expe­riencing is that is causing food crisis is poor implementation of process and resources are not properly channeled where they should go. It is also about some actions and policies that follow the same pattern of corruption which is f helping the situations but worsens it.

The North is going through a major problem today that is hinged on mass poverty. If you want to solve this problem, you have to pull people out of poverty.

“There is wide uncultivated lands in the north that need to be cultivated.

“Nigeria can make more money from agriculture than oil. Niger State is two times the size of Netherlands and if they can export agricultural products, we can do far better.

“We have massive uncultivat­ed lands in Borno, about 70,000 square kilometers

After itching for weeks to rekindle his long-standing animus against President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo finally got his chance in a keynote address he delivered last Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa”, written by a former Industry, Trade and Investment minister, Olusegun Aganga. Though he tried to hide his displeasure under a plethora of development theories and affected patriotism, his anger was still obvious enough. And so, too, was his eternal self-righteousness, bits and joules of which erupted in every other paragraph. It is unlikely he thought his audience dim-witted enough not to know who he tried to scald in his address. No, he knows; and for good measure he conveyed much of his sarcasms and disdain for the incompetence of his successors in uproarious hyperbole.

Ignore his sweeping warning that Nigeria was ‘sitting dangerously’ on a powder keg (or his keg of gunpowder), and don’t fret over psychoanalysing him, for no book was ever more open or plain to a college student than when he lets go at his enemies or betters. Instead, limit your reading of his address to the mere and trite postulations he gives about the Nigerian condition, a condition he spent eight years of his presidency either avoiding, evading, or redefining.

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Strike: Doctors Reject FG 25% salary increment

Striking resident doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have rejected the 25 per cent salary increase offered to them by the Federal Government, describing the offer as “paltry”.

National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), on Friday, released a memo that indicated that President Bola Tinubu has approved 25 per cent salary increase for the doctors to pacify them, as well as make them to call off their strike while discussion continues on other issues raised.

But the doctors, at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos, yesterday, said that the 25 per cent was far from what was requested by the doctors, hence they would not consider calling off their ongoing nationwide strike.

The communique of the meeting which was made available to journalists indicated that the doctor’s earlier demand which was for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (COMESS) to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009 stands.

