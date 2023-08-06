Today’s Headlines: Focus On Nigeria’s Challenges, Bode Tells Tinubu; COAS Rules Out Coup, Says Democracy Better For Nigeria

Focus On Nigeria’s Challenges, Bode Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to think deeply before trying to restore democratic governance in Niger Republic.

It would be recalled that on July 26, 2023, the Commander of the Presidential Guard in the country, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, ousted President Mohamed Bazoum through a coup d’etat.

George, in a letter written to President Tinubu, noted that Nigeria has numerous challenges. He said the steps the president has taken so far were commendable.

George said: “In your last national broadcast, you even admitted that Nigerians are going through a lot, and everything is being done to allete their sufferings. In Nigeria today, there is no food, no financial power to buy fuel, no light, no money. Nigerians are psychologically stranded and people are really going through a lot. So, I don’t know what our going to Niger Republic with full military power will achieve.

COAS Rules Out Coup, says Democracy Better For Nigeria

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General, Taoreed Lagbaja, has described democracy as the best form of government for Nigeria.

This was as he told his personnel that the desire of every Nigerian was for the country to enjoy flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance.

The COAS, according to a statement on Saturday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, spoke at the Passing-Out Parade and commissioning/oath taking for Executive Commission Course 1/2023.

It partly read, “The COAS declared that the only thing better than democracy for Nigeria in this modern era, is more democracy.

Speaking further, Gen Lagbaja averred that all officers and men of the Nigerian Army must be reminded that subordination of the military to constituted authority remains the most fashionable means of promoting military professionalism.

He emphasised that the desire of every Nigerian is a flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.”

Photo Credit:Google

Ganduje Chairs First APC NWC Meeting Tuesday

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, will on Tuesday meet members of the National Working Committee in what will be his first official assignment as the leader of the party.

The development came barely two days after the former governor of Kano State was ratified at the 12th National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling party at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Aside from Ganduje, Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also ratified as the new national secretary of the APC during Thursday’s NEC meeting.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, a party chieftain, who craved anonymity, explained that the 73-year-old Kano State politician would chair his first meeting at the national headquarters of the party on Tuesday.

He said, “We are having an NWC meeting on Tuesday. It will be Ganduje’s first official meeting.

“I am sure it is an effort on his part to get familiar with the committee members in a more relaxed atmosphere following the stress of the NEC meeting that approved his appointment. Basiru has also promised to make himself available for the meeting.

On what will be the possible agenda for the meeting, the party chieftain disclosed that priority would be given to appointing officers for the vacant positions in the NWC.

How Ganduje, Wife Mocked Maryam Shetty

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has challenged his opponents to continue their disparaging comments against his wife over the drama that trailed the replacement of one of the ministerial-nominees from Kano.

Daily Trust reports that a high-powered politicking had seen Ganduje triumph in replacing the name of Maryam Shetty with that of his preferred candidate, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, a friend of his daughter, Amina.

In a viral video that emerged barely 24 hours after the dramatic turn of event, Ganduje could be seen with his wife, Hafsat, and the new ministerial nominee, Bunkure and other women laughing at the mention of the name of Maryam Shetty.

In what seems to be a thank you visit to Ganduje and family, a woman whose face was not captured could be heard saying in Hausa language that “the head has now fit the cap”.

El_Zaxks (

)