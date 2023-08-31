Today’s Headlines: Focus on disease that births coups – Atiku tells African leaders; FG to shutdown MMIA from October 1

NEWS:Focus on disease that births coups – Atiku tells African leaders

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged African leaders to focus on the cause of the recent spike in military coups across the continent.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the Gabon coup on his official X handle on Thursday.

Expressing his worries over the trend of military takeovers in Africa, he noted that the Gabon coup is the eighth in Africa since 2020.

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government.

FG to shut down Murtala Muhammed Airport, suspends contracts, concessions

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, from October 1, 2023.

This became necessary, according to him, to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister disclosed this during a tour at the international airport in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

The minister, while speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal – MMIA Terminal 2.

Edo: No restriction of movement for Saturday’s LG polls, says Obaseki

Photo Credit: Punch

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there will not be any restriction of movement ahead of the state’s Local Government Area election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Obaseki promised of safe passage of commuters transiting within and through the state.

He said this while briefing journalists on Thursday, after the state Security Council meeting held at the Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor, who assured the people of adequate security during the election, urged voters to come out en masse to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. He noted that the state would be very peaceful as all security agencies would be on the ground to protect the electorate.

According to him, “We reviewed the security situation, beginning with the forthcoming September 2 local government election in Edo State. The local government election will be held on Saturday and one unique thing about the election is that movement is not restricted. People will be allowed to go about their normal activities after voting. Movement within the state and commuters going through the state will not be restricted.

Coup: African Union suspends Gabon

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council said Thursday it had decided to “immediately suspend” Gabon following the military coup this week.

The body said on X, formerly Twitter, that it “strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon which ousted President Ali Bongo on 30 August 2023”.

It “decides to immediately suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of the AU, its organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country”.

The announcement came after a meeting of the council on the situation in Gabon following Wednesday’s coup that followed disputed elections in which Bongo was declared the winner.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)