Today’s Headlines: Focus On Disease That Births Coups — Atiku Tells African Leaders; FG To Close MMIA From October 1

Focus On Disease That Births Coups—Atiku Tells African Leaders

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged African leaders to focus on the cause of the recent spike in military coups across the continent.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the Gabon coup on his official X handle on Thursday.

Expressing his worries over the trend of military takeovers in Africa, he noted that the Gabon coup is the eighth in Africa since 2020.

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government.

“The latest coup brings the number of military takeovers in Central and West Africa to 8 since 2020. This is worrisome. We may have to focus on dealing with the disease and not the symptoms that birth coups,” he tweeted.

FG To Close MMIA From October 1

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

Russia vetoes UN resolution on Mali sanctions

Russia on Wednesday vetoed an attempt to keep inside military-run Mali a team of UN experts who had charged that foreign forces — a veiled reference to Moscow-linked Wagner mercenaries — were involved in widespread abuses.

Thirteen of the UN Security Council’s 15 members backed a proposal that would have extended by one year targeted sanctions in Mali, which expire this week, and kept the experts in place.

But Russia exercised its veto power to block the proposal led by Mali’s former colonial power France and the United Arab Emirates. China abstained.

Russia’s ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, noted that the sanctions were first put in place in 2017 to support a peace agreement in the long-troubled Sahel country.

“It is fundamentally important that UN Security Council sanctions deal purely with that issue and not be used as a means of foreign influence on Mali, and that is something that the panel of experts of the Security Council has been involved in,” he said.

CSOs flay Adeleke govt over welfare of residents, distribution of palliatives

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition, OCSC has alleged that the Ademola Adeleke administration lacks direction and is not organised with regard to issues of the welfare of the people of the state.

In a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Waheed Lawal and Emmanuel Olowu on Wednesday, Osun OCSC also accused the state government of failing to provide responsive governance in the face of the economic challenges, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The group alleged that the state government has not shown empathy and been responsive to the residents, especially civil servants who it claims deserve a structured palliative measure.

