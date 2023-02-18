This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Flouting S’Court Order Is Call For Anarchy -Wike, 178 LGs Risk High Flooding -FG

Flouting S’Court Order Is Call For Anarchy – Wike

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s flouting of the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes is a recipe for anarchy in the country.

The governor again condemned in strong terms the position of the President on the Naira redesign policy stating that the President by his action has set a dangerous precedent.

Photo Credit: Google

178 LGs Risk High Flooding -FG

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Federal Government, on Friday, announced that a total of 178 local government areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory were at risk of high floods this year.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu while providing the general highlights of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

APM Dumps Candidate For Atiku

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

With a week to the presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement has collapsed its entire structures in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The national chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who disclosed this at a press conference held on Thursday night in Abuja, said the party decided after its National Executive Committee meeting on crucial national issues, particularly the upcoming presidential election.

Naira Policy May Frustrate Elections – Reost Panel

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on New Naira Re-Design and Naira Swap Policy has said the current crisis over naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria is capable of frustrating the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The committee also described the action of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on the crisis as leaving “much to be desired.”

One Week To D-Day, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Tight Race

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Next Saturday, Nigerians will be going to the polls to elect a new president. Who wins? Since this all-important civic duty has been scheduled for February 25, 2023, Nigerians have been counting the days. The D-Day is just seven days away.

In September 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a final list of candidates validly nominated by their political parties for the election. INEC said in a press release on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 that 18 political parties fielded candidates and running mates for the presidential election.

Naira Scarcity: Scores Injured, Roads Blocked As Residents Protest In Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Violent protests resurfaced in major cities in the southern part of the country yesterday over the scarcity of the new naira notes arising from the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes by the Federal Government.

Protests across the country had earlier greeted the January 31st deadline for residents to change their old notes to the new ones when they could not get the new notes which forced the Federal Government to extend the deadline till February 10.

As the scarcity of the new notes however persisted and became unbearable for the populace, violent protests erupted again on Friday morning in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Rivers states.

