Today’s Headlines: Flood Ravages Taraba Community, Attacks On Ganduje Cost Kwankwaso Ministrial Slot

Flood Ravages Taraba Community

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Residents of the Gashaka Local Government Area in the central geopolitical zone of Taraba State are counting their losses after heavy rainfall.

The rainfall lasted about six hours on Sunday, submerging several houses and washing away goods worth millions of Naira. Farm produce and domestic animals were also swept away by the flood.

Photo Credit: Google

Attacks On Ganduje Cost Kwankwaso Ministrial Slot, Says APC Spokesman

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The ruling All Progressives Congress has stated that the persistent attacks on the legacy of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano State may have cost the presidential candidate of New Nigerian People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a position in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Prior to the unveiling of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, there were suggestions that Kwankwaso might get a position in Tinubu’s government, given the fraternity between the duo after the presidential election.

I Didn’t Reject El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination- Gov Uba Sani

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has denied rejecting his predecessor, Nasir El-rufai’s ministerial nomination.

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s nomination was stepped down during screening following an incomplete security check. A few days after, El-Rufai rejected the offer but nominated a replacement.

However, a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the spokesman for the governor, clarified that the reports were inaccurate and aimed at creating unnecessary tension between Uba Sani and El-Rufai.

Gov. Otti Bans Commercial Motorcycles In Abia

Photo Credit: P.M.

Governor Alex Otti has ordered the immediate ban of all commercial motorcyclists, better known as Okada, within the Umuahia and Aba metropolises. His Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, confirmed this directive, adding that it takes effect immediately.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis,” the statement read.

PMedia (

)