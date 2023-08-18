Today’s Headlines: Fire razes goods worth millions of naira in Ibadan market, Again, Bauchi sacks two civil servants for financial fraud

Fire razes goods worth millions of naira in Ibadan market.

According to Daily Post, Some traders at the Ogunpa Labaowo market in Agbokojo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, are currently counting their losses as a result of a fire outbreak that ravaged parts of the market on Friday.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno, which started in the early hours of Friday, DAILY POST learnt.

Items worth millions of naira, such as concrete mixers, mattresses, and equipment for automobile repairs, were among the valuables gutted by the fire.

One of the victims, Abdul-Jelil Oladimeji, who specialises in the repair of car shafts, lamented that he lost equipment worth several millions of naira.

The chairman of the Ogunpa Labaowo Plant Mechanic Association, Azeez Ibrahim, alleged that the fire outbreak occurred as a result of a surge in power supply to the area.

Photo Credit: Google.

Again, Bauchi sacks two civil servants for financial fraud.

According to Daily Post, The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC) has sacked two senior civil servants for alleged N332,000 fraud.

The commission said the accused have been arrested by the Police and arraigned before the State Magistrate Court for offences bordering on “serious misconduct, forgery, and diversion of funds.”

BSCSC identified the affected officers as Nasiru Samaila, Chief Clerical Officer, and Auwal Jibrin, Assistant Clerical Officer of the Ministry of Finance.

DAILY POST recalls that the commission recently terminated the appointment of one Ibrahim Garba attached to the state pension board for a similar offence.

The dismissal of the civil servants is contained in a statement made available to journalists on Friday by Saleh Umar, the Information Officer of the commission.

BSCSC arrived at the decision during its 18th Plenary Session held on August 15, 2023.

The statement revealed that the two officers were found guilty of forging documents that enabled them to divert the sum of N332,000 that belonged to Jibrin Adamu Zalanga, a former and deceased staff of the ministry, an act that contravenes Section 327 of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

They were said to have admitted to the crime in their responses to the queries issued to them individually by the ministry.

NYSC swears in 2085 corps members in Akwa Ibom.

According to Daily Post, The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Friday, August 18, 2023, swore in 2,085 members of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II deployment in Akwa Ibom State.

The chief judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot, performed the swearing-in ceremony of the corp members at the NYSC orientation camp in Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, speaking after the swearing-in, revealed that the corp members, comprising 961 males and 1,124 females, are already adjusting to the regimented life in the camp.

Ekwe further noted that the peaceful environment and welfare packages from the state government made prospective corps members desirous of serving in the state.

She encouraged the corp members to study all publications issued to them at the point of documentation and also obey all camp rules and regulations, as well as participate actively in all activities.

She further sought the intervention of the state government in addressing the various challenges they face in the camp, which include infrastructural decay and a lack of power supply from the national grid.

Governor Umo Eno, who declared the camp open, said his administration attaches great importance to efforts geared towards sustaining the gains of the scheme and will prioritise their welfare.

CAF WCL: WAFU B playoff draws released.

According to Daily Post, Nigerian champions, Delta Queens will face USFA of Burkina Faso and Beninoise side, Sam Nelly in Group A of the WAFU Zone B qualification playoffs for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The draw for the competition was released on Friday.

Ampem Darkoa of Ghana, Amis Du Monde of Togo and Atletico FC of Ivory Coast are drawn in Group B.

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City will host all the matches in the competition.

The competition will run from August 20 to August 31st.

