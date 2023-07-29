Today’s Headlines: Fire guts complex in Ilorin, destroys goods worth millions, Health workers to join NLC strike

Fire guts complex in Ilorin, destroys goods worth millions

Fire has gutted a mini shopping complex of 20 shops in Ilorin, Kwara State destroying goods worth millions.

This incident occurred at Fufu Street, Sabo-Oke area of Ilorin, in Ilorin East Local Government of the state, on Saturday.

According to the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, the fire incident which occurred at about 05.57 hours, was linked to a power surge.

He said, “upon receiving the distress call from one Mr Thomas, the Kwara State Fire Service promptly mobilized its firefighting team to the scene.

“The firefighters arrived at the location and swiftly initiated firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

“Through the use of specialized equipment and firefighting techniques, the fire service personnel worked diligently to bring the situation under control.

Illustrative Photo || Google

“One shop was affected in the mini shopping complex of about 20 shops, however, the firemen were able to perform excellently well to minimize the direct and indirect damages.”

He said other shops in the building including many tangible properties were saved from the fire.

Health workers to join NLC strike

Healthcare workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives have said that they will join the looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The NLC has put plans in place for a nationwide strike scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

Though a court order which barred the congress from going on strike in June still stands, our correspondent learnt that the congress noted that it could not fold its arms while Nigerians continued to suffer the effects of subsidy removal which has led to untold hardship.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, the National Vice Chairman of JOHESU, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, said health workers were feeling the pinch of the economic hardship, and were in need of a better life.

AU demands Niger military return to barracks

The African Union has demanded the military in Niger “return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority” within 15 days after grabbing power in a coup in the jihadist-hit nation.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council “demands the military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days”, it said in a communique following a meeting Friday on the Niger coup.

It “condemns in the strongest terms possible” the overthrow of the elected government and its president Mohamed Bazoum, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming resurgence” of military coups in Africa.

Bazoum was detained on Wednesday and the putschists later named General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, as the new leader.

They presented the coup as a response to deteriorating security in the country, but it was condemned by the international community as a power grab.

Sanwo-Olu’s wife to upskill, give financial support to indigent mothers

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled a multiple birth assistance programme, known as Jumejilo (more than two), for indigent mothers in the state.

Speaking at the launching of the Jumejilo Multi-Birth Assistance Programme (JMAP) and the presentation to the first set of beneficiaries, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the social health initiative, which would support parents with multiple births from triplets and above from pregnancy till two years, was conceived to complement already existing government programmes.

light (

)