Today’s Headlines: Fintiri declares 24-hour curfew as Adamawa residents loot warehouses, Police confirm bandits attack on Immigration checkpoint in Sokoto

Fintiri declares 24-hour curfew as Adamawa residents loot warehouses.

According to Punch news, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Adamawa State.

The governor announced the decision on Sunday.

This is after the escalating attacks of hoodlums breaking into warehouses and carting away foodstuffs and other valuables.

Fintiri on his verified Twitter handle said the government took the action as a precaution to prevent the escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

The PUNCH in 2020 reported the looting of a government-owned warehouse at Kwana-waya by angry residents, who later broke into the Central stores located at Barkin Kogi and looted food items.

The governor said, “Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

Police confirm bandits attack on immigration checkpoint in Sokoto.

According to Punch news, The police have confirmed that there was an attack by bandits on an immigration checkpoint in Sokoto.

The bandits’ attack on the checkpoint in the Gwadabawa area of the state occurred on Friday night.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, confirm this in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Sunday morning.

He confirmed that the gunmen suspected to be Bandits attacked the Mamman Suka village checkpoint of the Gwadabawa Local Government area and killed 2 immigration officers. At the same time, some of them who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto.

He further said five rifles were recorded by the immigration officers from the gunmen and were currently at the immigration headquarters office in the state.

Meanwhile, a driver who is an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the Immigration checkpoint point along Sokoto/ Illela road on Friday at around 7 pm, shot 2 Immigration officers, and abducted others.

ECOWAS gives Niger’s military one-week to reinstate Bazoum as president.

According to Punch news, Members of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Sunday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military to restore constitutional order and reinstate ousted President Muhammed Bazoum into office.

This followed an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja, to discuss the happenings in Niger Republic.

While recognising Bazoum as the legitimate President of the landlocked state, the bloc also imposed land and border closures, suspending all commercial flights between Niger and ECOWAS member states.

Announcing the decision, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said all Chiefs of Defense Staff of the member states will proceed for an emergency meeting to strategise on effective ways to implement a possible military operation to restore Bazoum to office.

He said the ECOWAS will “Take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Such measures may include the use of force.

“To this effect, the Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately.”

Announcing economic sanctions, Touray said ECOWAS has approved the “Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

Cardi B throws microphone at fan during concert.

According to Punch news, Rapper, Cardi B, in a recent viral video, was seen throwing a microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her

In the video shared by Pop Base on Saturday, the “I Like It” singer was left in shock after a fan tossed a drink at her during a performance, before flinging her mic at the fan.

It wasn’t the first time this weekend the rapper decided to use her microphone for something other than singing.

The night prior, Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irritated after the DJ was allegedly cutting off her songs too early.

In a clip shared to social media by user kfen777, the entertainer was seen shouting out her name before turning around and flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ as if she was throwing a football, before walking off stage.

Apart from Cardi B, recently singer Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)