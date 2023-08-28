Today’s Headlines: Finally Shaibu Caves In Declares Loyalty To Obaseki; Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

Finally, Shaibu Caves In, Declares Loyalty To Obaseki

Despite the recent conflict with his superior, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Phillip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, has reaffirmed his allegiance to the governor, referring to him as his elder brother and boss. This declaration comes after weeks of tension between the two officials.

The deputy governor had taken legal action by seeking an injunction from a Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent the governor and the state House of Assembly from impeaching him. Obaseki, in response, expressed surprise at Shaibu’s move, accusing him of attempting to overthrow his leadership.

Shaibu made this statement during an interview conducted at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, during an interdenominational thanksgiving service commemorating the Midwest Referendum and the 32nd anniversary of Edo State.

Governor Godwin Obaseki also addressed the gathering, acknowledging the challenging socio-economic situation the nation is currently facing, which has cast a shadow over the future. Despite these circumstances, he urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country. He emphasized that Edo State’s potential for transformation in terms of infrastructure, development, innovation, and inclusivity is a beacon of hope, fostering an environment where humanity can thrive.

Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

According to THE SUN, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has once again called upon President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Igbo socio-cultural organization expressed its willingness to enter into an indemnity agreement in order to secure the freedom of the detained advocate for self-determination.

Furthermore, the group is preparing to pay tribute to Igbo heroes and their supporters during the forthcoming 2023 Igbo Day celebration scheduled for September in Enugu. Prof. Fred Eze, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the event, revealed that the celebration will be presided over by Prince Arthur Eze.

Mob Beats Robbery Suspect With Toy Gun to Death

A suspected armed robber, who remains unidentified, was beaten to death during an attempted robbery in Lagos State. The incident occurred on August 20 in Olugboso, Agege.

The suspect broke into the apartment of a resident named Victor at midnight and tried to rob him using a toy gun. Victor realized the gun was fake, confronted the robber, and a fight ensued. The robber pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Victor. Co-tenants heard the struggle, intervened, and managed to overpower the attacker, rescuing Victor. He had suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Other residents witnessing the incident joined in and beat the suspect severely, leading to his death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, stating that a pair of scissors and a toy gun were found with the suspect. The victim, Victor, is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Oil Theft: Ribadu, Badaru, Matawalle, Lokpobiri, Kyari Storm N’ Delta Creeks

A delegation, headed by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, was dispatched to the Niger Delta by President Bola Tinubu, signaling a crackdown on oil theft in the region. The delegation also included Minister of Defense Malam Muhammed Badaru, service chiefs, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri. During their assessment, the team uncovered an illegal oil connection in Owaza, Abia, leading to an average monthly loss of $7.2 million for the country, as reported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. The presence of clandestine refineries, illicit bunkering operations, and environmental destruction collectively contributed to significant economic losses.

Only a day earlier, a similar delegation inspected the readiness of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex.

The team visited Owaza, Abia, where they observed numerous dismantled illegal connections along the Trans-Niger Pipeline Right of Way. Federal authorities expressed concern over the economic impact of such activities and vowed to eliminate sharp practices related to crude oil and petroleum products within the nation’s oil industry.

Malam Badaru emphasized the commitment to a peaceful Niger Delta and called for an end to crude oil theft. While oil theft on vessels could be tracked, Kyari suggested that oil-bearing communities should actively participate in curbing theft within their areas.

Ribadu commended security agencies, community security contractors, and NNPC Limited for their efforts against oil theft and economic sabotage. The federal government praised Tantita Security Services, operated by former militant leader Government Ekpemukpolo, alias Tompolo, for their contribution to the fight against the menace. Tantita was engaged by the government in August 2022 to secure oil pipelines in the oil-producing communities of the region, with their effectiveness acknowledged.

The delegation visited oil-producing communities in Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states, engaging with governors and assessing activities against oil thieves. In Delta State, they inspected illegal oil platforms, installations, and assets seized from illicit oil dealers by Tantita. While Ribadu lauded Tantita’s progress in combating oil theft, he acknowledged the need for further efforts to eradicate the issue entirely. He highlighted the government’s offensive against criminals both downstream and offshore.

NNPP Crisis Deepens As Benue Guber Candidate Dumps Party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Benue State’s 2023 general election and former national legal adviser, Prof Bem Angwe, has withdrawn his party membership. This decision comes before the NNPP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday this week.

Simultaneously, another faction of the party plans to conduct a NEC meeting today in Lagos. The NNPP has become embroiled in a crisis, leading to the suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Dr. Boniface Aneibonam, and the party’s national publicity secretary, Dr. Agbo Major.

Major has labeled his suspension, along with the BoT chairman’s, as a “Nollywood show.” On the other hand, Angwe communicated his withdrawal through a letter addressed to the Mbatyu NNPP ward chairman in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Angwe outlined his reasons for leaving the party, citing the party’s crisis and the ensuing confusion as the primary factors behind his decision.

