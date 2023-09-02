Today’s Headlines: Fight Against Terrorism: Tinubu Charges The United Nations To Be More Practical In Supporting Nigeria; NLC Declares Two-Day Warning Strike Over Effects Of Subsidy Removal

Terrorism: Without Support From UN, We Are In Trouble—Tinubu

Source: Daily Trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the United Nations to be more practical in supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, in view of the rippling effect on global peace, displacements of people, and rising poverty.

He gave the charge in an audience with the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House.

The president noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains on development and increased instability in families and communities, but that UN cooperation in dealing with it had always been inconsistent and whimsical in the developing world context.

He said UN charter and not charity must undergird future partnership.

(Photos Credits: Google)

NLC Declares Two-Day Warning Strike Over Effects Of Subsidy Removal

Source: Channels TV

The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike, beginning on Tuesday, September 5, in protest against the Federal Government for failing to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the declaration on Friday during a press conference at the Labour House in Abuja, while speaking on resolutions by the NLC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting the previous day.

The labour union is accusing the Federal Government of abandoning the negotiations and failing to implement some of the resolutions from previous meetings with the government.

On August 2, organised labour protested what it described as the anti-people policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ation Minister Sets Up Committee To Boost Revenue Generation For FAAN

Source: Independent Nigeria

In a bid to increase revenue generation and block the loopholes in the system, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development has set up a committee to explore the revenue profile of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Aa statement by Mr. Abdulahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Ation and Aerospace Development, was chosen as the Chairman of the Committee, which Keyamo said would boost the FAAN’s revenue generation.

The committee is expected to explore the advertisements at the airports, ticketing system at the FAAN facilities and waivers on payment of FAAN services.

According to the statement, the committee was given four weeks to come up with a comprehensive report and proffer solution on the issue.

BREAKING: Otti Sacks More Abia Workers

Source: Independent Nigeria

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ordered the disengagement of all State public service staff employed between December 2022 till date.

The notice of disengagement, which was contained in a statement dated Thursday, August 31st and made available to DAILY INDEPENDENT on Friday, was signed by Lady I. Maduka, Head of Service of the State, and titled: “DISENGAGEMENT OF STAFF EMPLOYED BETWEEN DECEMBER 2022 TILL DATE”.

The notice, which takes immediate effect, was in line with the State Civil Service rule and was part of ongoing reorganisation in the state public service.

WaterGo (

)