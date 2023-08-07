Today’s Headlines: FIFA WWC: No Regret Skipping My Breakfast To Watch Super Falcons – Atiku, We Must Build Nation Where Talented Youths Can Develop Their Skills – Obi

FIFA WWC: No Regret Skipping My Breakfast To Watch Super Falcons – Atiku

Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he has no regret skipping his breakfast to watch the Super Falcons’ Round of 16 match in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament on Monday morning.

However, the Super Falcons lost the match to the Lionesses of England on penalties.

The Round of 16 match initially ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.

But, the European champions, England won the shootout 4-2 when substitute forward Chloe Kelly converted the last kick.

Reacting to the game his official Twitter handle, Atiku stated that the Super Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high despite the outcome.

We Must Build Nation Where Talented Youths Can Develop Their Skills – Obi

Leading this call is the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, who believes in the power of nurturing and developing the inherent skills within Nigerian youths.

In a statement his official X handle, the former Anambra State Governor drew inspiration from the progress attained by the female national team at the World Cup and the victory of the D’Tigress at the Afrobasket, underscoring the importance of providing adequate platforms and infrastructure to help youths excel in their chosen fields.

While congratulating the teams, Obi noted that the nation is proud of their achievements. He stressed that the New Nigeria which all Nigerians look forward to, will be anchored on youth development.

﻿He further opined that the D’Tigress and the Super Falcons have proven again that Nigerian youths are highly talented and can compete favourably on the global stage with the right training and opportunities.

Tinubu meets governors sharing boundaries with Niger

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday played host to governors of States that share boundaries with Niger Republic.

It was gathered the meeting held at the State House, Abuja, was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The Northern Elites have kicked against the planned onslaught against the military junta in Niger, while citing the likely consequence of such action on Nigeria.

Tinubu who doubles as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta in Niger Republic to restore democracy by returning power to Mohammed Bazoum.

This led to quite a number of sanctions part of which resulted in the closure of borders with Niger, including an indefinite suspension of flight activities.

200 Nigerians to benefit from Bioverse project — Official

SustyVibes, an environmental sustainability platform, in partnership with the German Embassy in Nigeria has said about 200 Nigerians would be empowered in its inaugural Bioverse NG Project.

According to a statement issued by the organisation and shared on Monday by SustyVibes Head of Projects and Advisory Board Member, Sonia Ugwunna, Bioverse Project aims to educate participants about biodiversity and its vital role in maintaining a healthy and thriving planet.

According to the organisers, the project represents a resolute commitment to understanding and appreciating Nigeria’s rich biodiversity for its role in sustaining a thriving environment.

Nigeria is one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world. However, over the past few decades, the country’s plethora of biodiversity has come under significant threat amid a rapidly growing population.

