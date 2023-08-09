Today’s Headlines: FG’s Reliance On Borrowings Must End — Tinubu; Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Protest

FG’s Reliance On Borrowings Must End—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday vowed to end Nigeria’s over-reliance on borrowing to finance public spending. He made the vow at the inauguration of the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

Nigeria’s total public debt rose sharply by 501 per cent in the nation’s total debt in eight years to N72.55 trillion in March 2023, from N12.06 trillion in March 2015, a development driven by increased borrowing, worsened by the global pandemic and economic recessions in 2016 and 2022.

Data from the Debt Management Service, DMO, shows that the N75 trillion total public debt comprises N19.64 trillion of foreign debt, N30.21 trillion of domestic debt and N22.7 trillion of Ways and Means lending to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Furthermore, the country spent N3.36 trillion to service debts in 2022, representing 14.68 per cent increase from N2.93 trillion in 2021.

While the country spent N1.07 trillion to service its external debts, it expended N2.56 trillion to service domestic debts.

Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Protest

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, on Tuesday, suspended its planned nationwide daily protest after a closed-door meeting with principal officers of the senate.

The President of NARD, Emeka Orji, made this known in a chat with our correspondent.

Orji, however, said there will be a review in the next 72 hours.

“We met with the Senate president, majority and minority leaders and Whip. So, the planned protest slated for Wednesday has been suspended and we will review it again in 72 hours.”

The striking doctors had earlier planned to commence a daily peaceful protest, starting from Wednesday, if the government fails to meet its demands.

The decision followed the directive by the Federal Government to the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking doctors.

LP Faction Vows To Back Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Some factional members of the Labour Party (LP) have expressed support for the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu as the petrol subsidy removal bites harder.

The decision was contained in a press statement signed by the factional Publicity Secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, on Tuesday, which was titled: “Beyond partisanship, applauds for good governance and citizen-centered leadership programme of the federal government”.

The faction called on Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu to boost the economy with the packages he outlined in his maiden broadcast.

Dr Ararambi said the president’s announcement of saving N1trn from the subsidy removal to be deployed in key areas aligned with LP’s welfare and vision for national policy.

Coup: Don’t put Nigeria at great risk, Diaspora Nigerians tell Tinubu

As Nigerians continue to react to the alleged moves to declare war against Niger Republic by Nigeria over the failure of coup plotters to vacate the seat of power, Diaspora Nigerians under the auspices of Global Nigerian Diaspora Forum, GNDF, Tuesday, told President Bola Tinubu, not to put Nigeria at great risk.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Emmanuel Tam Ezekiel-Hart, Dr Ifem Emmanuel Orji, Prof Mondy Gold, and

Hon. Gesiere Brisibe-Dorgu.

The Forum pointed out that “Presently, the Nigerian territory is not under attack by external aggressors known to have come from the Niger Republic.”

