Today’s Headlines: FG willing to address our demand–NARD, OBJ Laments Corruption In Nigerian Politics

FG willing to address our demands –NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Saturday explained why it suspended the nationwide strike it embarked upon on July 26, 2023.

Source: Punch papers

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the President of NARD, Dr. Emeka Orji, said the strike was suspended following significant moves by the Federal Government to address the doctors’ demands. Orji said the National Executive Council of NARD decided to suspend the strike since the government had started addressing some of their issues.

“We had a meeting at the villa and with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday and we see that they are willing to meet our demands, and for the interest of the people and the country, we have to suspend the strike.

Obasanjo Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Source: Channel Television

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change. The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

Kidnappers kill two, abduct many in Enugu

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two people and abducted many others in the Enugu community.

Source: Punch papers

The incident, our correspondent gathered, took place on Friday evening at Neke on Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state. Although the police were yet to react to the incident, the number of persons abducted and their whereabouts were still not known. An eyewitness, Kingsley Odoh, who spoke to journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 pm on Friday.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers swooped on passersby along the road, shot aimlessly at incoming vehicles, and killed two persons. They, however, kidnapped passengers of a bus plying Enugu-Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road. Odoh said, ‘Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along Ugwogo/Isi-uzo Road, near Neke Odenigbo junction.

Death toll in Zaria mosque collapse rises to 12

The death toll from the Zaria Central Mosque, which collapsed on Friday, rose to 12 yesterday. The new development followed the death of some of the injured victims who were earlier rescued from the site.

Source: The Nation papers

The victims were observing the Asr (evening prayer) when the building collapsed at about 4 pm. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Jamaatul Nasir Islam (JNI) and the Kaduna state Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, were among the individuals and groups who expressed sympathy for the dead and the injured victims of the incident in different statements yesterday.

In a statement issued by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday, the body described the death of worshippers in the collapsed mosque as shocking and unfortunate. “We, at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) extend our heartfelt condolences to the Muslim Ummah in Zaria and the entire nation following the tragic loss of lives and injuries following the collapse of a section of the historic Zaria Central Mosque during Friday’s prayer session,” the statement said.

