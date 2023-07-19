Today’s Headlines: FG will review workers salary – Akpabio, Stop eating meat from sick animal – NCDC

Subsidy removal: FG will review workers salary – Akpabio

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the Federal Government will implement a review of workers’ salary upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Akpabio stated this when the Ekiti state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the state visited him in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

Photo Credit: Google

Stop eating meat from sick animals, NCDC warns Nigerians

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against consuming meat of sick animals as they may contain anthrax.

﻿This came on a day the House of Representatives urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak of Anthrax discovered in a farm at Gajiri Village, Niger State.

Recall that the agency had in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in some West African countries, also warned against consumption of Pomo.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, which typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats.

EFCC disowns lawyer prosecuting Stella Oduah

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed forgery charges in the name of the anti-graft agency against a former Minister of Ation, Stella Oduah.

The EFCC on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated to file any criminal charge against Oduah or prosecute her in any criminal matter.

Counsel for the EFCC, Helen Okonofun, told Justice James Omotoso that the police lawyer had been investigated by the EFCC as ordered by the judge last week.

She said the report of the findings would be filed at the court registry and be made available to the court thereafter.

Prisons boss seeks partnership for inmates’ reintegration

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Comptroller General of Corrections, CGC, Nigeria Correction Service, Mr. Haliru Nababa, has urged Nigerians to partner with the Federal Government to integrate inmates after they have regained their freedom.

Speaking at the event, Nababa, who was represented by DCC, Mrs Gabriel Nkem urged the society to collaborate with the government and the Correctional Service to be a part of the Reformation, Rehabilitation and the Reintegration of inmates back to a safe community.

The Correction officer also urged the judiciary to look into long adjournment of cases while suggesting that minor cases should be settled out of court.

She made a case for more adoption of Restorative Justice and for the justice system to embrace more non-custodian measures to reduce prison congestion.

