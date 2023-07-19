Today’s Headlines: FG Will Review Workers Salary- Akpabio; INEC Continues Review Of 2023 Elections

FG Will Review Workers Salary – Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has said the Federal Government will review workers’ salaries upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the State in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

INEC Continues Review Of 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, continued with the review of the 2023 general elections.

The review, which is ongoing in Abuja, encompasses all aspects of the electoral process, including activities that took place before, during, and after the elections.

This initiative is consistent with INEC’s longstanding practice of holding post-election reviews since 2011.

Gunmen Attack Police Station In Nigeria’s Enugu State, Cart Away Arms

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked the Isi-Uzo Divisional police station in Ikem, Enugu State, and allegedly carted away arms and ammunition.

The hoodlums stormed the police station located along Nsukka-Eha-Amufu-Nkalagu federal highway at about 2 a.m. in a minibus, reportedly shouting “Release Nnamdi Kanu,” “No Nnamdi Kanu, no peace”.

“They came through Eha-Amufu and left through the same axis but it’s not possible they got to Eha-Amufu township or crossed to Nkalagu, otherwise, they would have been encountered by the soldiers in that area. It’s possible they went through Aguamede to Benue State,” a source told Vanguard.

A security officer, who was at the station when the incident occurred said that the gunmen shot sporadically for over 30 minutes.

It was further gathered that a policeman on night duty at the police station was shot but was not killed.

The divisional police station had been attacked by armed robbers, who terrorised banks at Ikem and Eha-Amufu, leading to the closure of banks in the area for over 10 years.

SaharaReporters learnt that Nkem divisional police station is the only one in the whole of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area with the closest one at Obollo-Afor, some 30 kilometers away.

A divisional police station in Eha-Amufu town was closed after an armed robbery attack that left many policemen killed.

Efforts to reach the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, were unsuccessful.

However, a police source confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, saying an investigation had begun to find those responsible for the attack.

At 62, Peter Obi is a respectable leader – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi as a respectable leader.

Atiku disclosed his verified Twitter handle, noting that Obi’s dedication to service and growth continues to inspire many people.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

However, while wishing Obi a happy birthday, Atiku opined: “Peter Obi is a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality”.

