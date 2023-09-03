Today’s Headlines: FG To Redesign Roads With Concrete Pavements, Edo Govt Relocates Shaibu’s Office

FG To Redesign Roads With Concrete Pavements

Source: Punch paper

The Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi, has declared that the ongoing Akure-Ado Ekiti Expressway would be redesigned and constructed with concrete rather than asphalt.

The former Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had flagged off the construction of the road in May shortly before the end of the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi said Nigerians would see more of concrete pavements on roads as it had more lifespan than roads made of bitumen.

He stated this in Akure during a courtesy visit to the acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Friday evening while on inspection of federal roads in the South-West region of the country.

Edo Govt Relocates Shaibu’s Office

Source: Channels TV

There is a new twist to the feud between the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shuaibu, as the Edo State Government has relocated his office to No.7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The Edo State Commissioner of Information, Mr Chris Nehikhare, who confirmed the development to Channels Television, says that the deputy governor’s new office is still within areas designated as Government House as the building is owned by the state government.

The new deputy governor’s office was previously used by the state public procurement office commissioned by a former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

A source close to the deputy governor had earlier told Channels Television that the deputy governor’s office had not been notified of the relocation by the state government.

Sokoto to spend N20.3bn on palliatives, others

Source: Punch paper

The Sokoto State Government said it has earmarked over N20bn on food, transportation, and housing among others in the state.

It said this was part of efforts to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items and transportation due to the recent removal of the fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Jabir Maihula, who disclosed this shortly after the inaugural state executive council meeting, said the State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, approved the purchase of items to be distributed.

He said, “The state executive council members in their inauguration meeting have approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg rice at the cost of N2.5bn. The council also approved the purchase of another 26,000 bags of 100kg millets at the cost of N1.4bn.”

I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa

Source: Vanguard paper

Bishop Isaac Idahosa who is the General Overseer of God First Ministry has disclosed how he started his church and attributed his success to commitment, focus, and persistence.

Idahosa who was also the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s, NNPP, vice presidential in the 2023 presidential election said he founded his church with 50 kobo in 1989, even though his original intention of attending a Bible school was not to become a pastor.

Idahosa made these revelations at the celebration of the 34th anniversary of his church which took place at the Illumination Assembly Church Auditorium recently in Lagos.

Speaking during a post-event interview, Idahosa said, “I founded God First Ministry in Niger state on August 28th, 1989, with just 50 kobo. It’s not how one starts but the commitment, focus, persistence, and obedience to God’s voice that matters the most. The global success of my ministry is attributed to the grace and favor of God. Grace attracts and propels destinies.”

