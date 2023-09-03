Today’s Headlines: FG to redesign Akure-Ekiti highway, RCCG Pastor, Prince Olaoye Emerges Soun Of Ogbomoso.

FG to redesign Akure-Ekiti highway.

The Federal Government has said it would redesign the Akure-Ekiti highway to allow for use of concrete pavements on the road instead of bitumen.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the road.

RCCG Pastor, Prince Olaoye Emerges Soun Of Ogbomoso.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola.

Cameroon dam: Benue govt to relocate residents living at river bank.

Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate, Odoh Ugwu has charged people living at the bank of River Benue to move to safer area because of the plans by Cameroon to open Lagdo dam.

Ugwu gave this advice during his familarisation visit to the Greater Makurdi Water Works on the bank among other areas shortly after assuming office as commissioner.

This is no time for strike threats, NURTW tells NLC.

The National Union of Toad Transport Workers (NURTW) has warned the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero to desist from making statements that are capable of heating up the country.

The new NURTW leader, Tajudeen Agbede, stated this while reacting to a communiqué issued by the NLC at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Seven worshippers killed as bandits attack mosque in Kaduna.

At least seven persons were killed on Friday when suspected bandits attacked worshippers in a mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara LGA of Kaduna.

Mansir Hassan, deputy public relations officer of the police command in the state, said the incident occurred at about 8pm when the victims were observing the evening prayer.

