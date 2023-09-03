Today’s Headlines: FG to meet NLC on Monday ahead of two-day warning strike; CBN Dep Gov Obiora released from DSS custody

FG to meet NLC on Monday ahead of two-day warning strike

In its desperate effort to avert the Nigeria Labour Congress’ warning strike scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Federal Government says it is ready to meet with the labour union on Monday.

However, the labour union said there was no going back on the two-day warning strike, even as it affirmed that it remained open to negotiations with the government despite breaking its previous promises.

Already, some state chapters of the NLC said they were ready to proceed with the strike, while some others said their executive committee would meet on Monday as a precursor to the strike.

The NLC had in a communiqué jointly signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, and National Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Friday said the decision to go on nationwide strike followed the failure of the President Bola Tinubu-led government to dialogue with organised labour on efforts to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on the “poor masses”.

The union accused the Federal Government of abandoning negotiations and failing to implement some of the resolutions from previous engagements with the government.

CBN Dep Gov Obiora released from DSS custody.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor Kingsley Obiora is back home after his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He was taken into custody to assist the agency in its ongoing investigation of the tenure of the suspended governor of the apex bank, Mr, Godwin Emefiele.

Obiora is in charge of Economic Policy in the bank.

A CBN source who confirmed the DG’s release said it was a relief for many officials of the bank who were gripped by fear over the detention.

The CBN official said the Jim Obaze-led Special Investigations Panel had “requested several documents from many departments as part of its investigation to unravel what transpired in the CBN under Emefiele.”

He also said the Special Investigation Panel had written to and requested documents from the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB

Govs Want President to Honour Agreement on Stamp Duties

The 36 state governors have resolved to demand for the payment of stamp duties from President Bola Tinubu’s administration in line with their agreement with former President Muhammadu Buhari, THISDAY has learnt.THISDAY gathered from sources close to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the governors will, in their next meeting, make a formal request to President Tinubu’s administration for the payment of the stamp duties said to have accumulated to trillions of naira.The governors argued that the trillions of naira that have accumulated from the payment of stamp duties would cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal better than the “token” being given to the states by the federal government as palliatives.

Some of the governors, it was learnt, have also threatened to reopen the case at the Supreme Court, if the federal government fails to honour the commitment of the immediate past administration.The Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation had in September 2021 dragged the then Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), before the Supreme Court over the failure of the federal government to remit the funds generated from stamp duties into state accounts.

Nigeria has capacity to be global power – Akinyemi

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said Nigeria has what it takes to be a global power.

Speaking on Saturday during a zoom meeting with the theme, ‘Opportunity and Challenges of BRICS’, organised by the Academy of International Affairs, the ex-minister stated that Nigerians must change the negative perception and stop de-marketing the country.

He said, “Nigeria has the capability to be a global power and the ideas of how to get there are all on the table; they are obvious. Whatever we need to do to get there; I don’t believe our economy is bankrupt. I know what J.P. Morgan said. That is what they said about India and Turkey. That xyz is the sick man of Europe and the sick man of Europe all of a sudden becomes the big man of Europe. People will try to run us down, but we must accept that the fault, when it is ours, must be corrected.

“We should probably go after three things: leadership, discipline, and a reformation of ourselves to believe in Nigeria and not to find reasons why we should continue to de-market Nigeria.”

