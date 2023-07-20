Today’s Headlines; FG To Close Iganmu End Of Eko Bridge; INEC Finally Recognises Youth Party

FG to close Iganmu end of Eko Bridge

The Island -bound lane of the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge will be closed to motorists beginning from Sunday.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha announced the closure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

( Source: Punch paper)

She said the closure was to carry out rehabilitation works on the damage noticed on some of the bridge components.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined”.

(Photos Credit: Google)

INEC finally recognises Youth Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party in the country.

A statement issued on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said the decision was the result of a meeting held by the commission.

( Source: Daily Post Nigeria)

Recall that the YP was registered on August 16, 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court, which was delivered on October 16, 2017.

However, following the INEC decision to deregister some parties in accordance with the country’s constitution, the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an order restraining the commission from deregistering it.

Shakira to face new tax probe in Spain

Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Colombian singer popularly known as Shakira, will be facing a new tax probe in Spain, months after leaving the country.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was earlier charged with tax evasion in 2022. The 46-year-old could be imprisoned in Spain if found guilty of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

( Source: Punch paper)

She is due to face trial later in the year and could serve prison time if found guilty. She has denied the allegations stating in an interview with ELLE that she was not a resident of Spain during the said period.

With a few months to her trial which will commence in November, another fresh probe has been opened against the superstar.

$155m World Bank loan: Senate seeks protection for domestic manufacturers of metres

The Senate on Thursday sought protection for local manufacturers of metres following the approval of a $155 million World Bank loan for the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) of the Federal Government.

The resolution was a sequel to the motion sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) during plenary.

( Source: Daily Post Nigeria)

Presenting the motion, Umeh noted that it is the duty of industry procurement regulators in every developing economy to protect local manufacturers “and would only try to augment importation of goods and services where there is a clear -cut gap between local production and consumption”.

He said: “Members of Association of Metre Manufacturers of Nigeria, AMMON, are capable of producing world -standard smart metres; hence, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, under Phase 1 of the Mass Metering Programme of the federal government, issued the association, after a competitive bidding process, a ‘Letter of No Objection’ to award four million metres in 2022.

Crownboy (

)