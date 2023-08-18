Today’s Headlines: FG still at war with South-East – Ohanaeze groups, 30 die in Haiti gang attacks

NEWS:FG still at war with South-East – Ohanaeze affiliate group

Njiko Igbo Forum, an affiliate of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has claimed that the Federal Government is still at war with the Igbo in Nigeria.

President of the Forum, Rev Okechukwu Obioha said this in a statement made available to DAILY POST Thursday night.

According to him, the people of the South-East region would not be assuaged by the palliative being rolled out by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

Obioha, who is also the Convener/Chairman, South-East Equity Group, SEEP, said insensitive and discriminatory policies of successive administrations remained a gross abuse on the psyche of the Igbo man in the country.

He noted that several years after the civil war, the people of the South-East were still being treated as the vanquished.

30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Gang violence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city’s Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings, rapes and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.

“The assailants attacked our house with Molotov cocktails. I was able to escape but the other family members were not so lucky,” she said.

In recent days violence in the neighborhood has caused some 5,000 residents to flee, authorities said.

Economy: Nigeria in trouble, help yourselves, Nigerian governor tells residents

Governor Godwin Obaseki has called on residents of Edo State to help themselves by contributing to the development of the state, saying that the federal government has thrown the country into an economic crisis.

“The country is in crisis economically. We can’t continue to fold our hands and wait for a country that can’t help us. Rather, we will do all we can to help ourselves and our state,” Mr Obaseki said on Thursday in Benin at a workshop to discuss the implementation of the state’s new Land Use Charge Law, according to a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by Crusoe Osagie, the special assistant on media project to the Edo State Government.

President Bola Tinubu’s reforms – removal of petroleum subsidies and forex exchange liberalistaion – have continued to push up the price of goods and services in Nigeria, with the high inflation rate and the economic hardship causing unease across the country.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Obaseki said the state government has resorted to “taking care of those who can’t feed themselves” in the state.

Subsidy removal: No instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems —Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu was brutally frank, yesterday, telling Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to the country’s raging problems and reiterated his appeal to them to bear with the country, in view of the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy.

He, however, assured that at the end of today’s suffering, tomorrow would be better.

He spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

President Tinubu said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country was going through is akin to the pain of childbirth, but after it will come merriment.

