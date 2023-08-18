Today’s Headlines: FG Still At War With S/East–Ohanaeze;We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails—ECOWAS

FG Still At War With S/East–Ohanaeze

Njiko Igbo Forum, an affiliate of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has claimed that the Federal Government is still at war with the Igbo in Nigeria.

President of the Forum, Rev Okechukwu Obioha said this in a statement made available to DAILY POST Thursday night.

According to him, the people of the South-East region would not be assuaged by the palliative being rolled out by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

Obioha, who is also the Convener/Chairman, South-East Equity Group, SEEP, said insensitive and discriminatory policies of successive administrations remained a gross abuse on the psyche of the Igbo man in the country.

He noted that several years after the civil war, the people of the South-East were still being treated as the vanquished.

We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails—ECOWAS

ACCRA/NIAMEY — The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday in Accra, Ghana, that it will not hesitate to invade Niger Republic, if all efforts to reverse the coup in the country fail.

This came as the German government said it is in support of sanctions imposed on the military junta in the country by the European Union, EU.

It will be recalled that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had at its second extraordinary summit in Abuja last week, activated its standing force should the junta in Niger refuse to restore to power ousted president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The threat came as defence chiefs of member states met in the Ghanaian capital to strategise on the next line of action on Niger and discuss details of the standby force. The meeting continues today.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said.

We Won’t Condone War-Mongers In Our Communities — Ife, Modakeke

LEADERS of Ife and Modekeke communities in Osun State, yesterday, stressed the need for alternative dispute resolution to resolve conflict between the two towns.

Addressing newsmen in Ife on behalf of the Ife community, the President of the Great Ife Movement, Mr Femi Oyeyinka, said though the community condones provocation from Modakeke indigenes, it will not stay away from exploring alternative dispute resolution rather than fan the embers of war.

Mr Oyeyinka said: “This address is not borne out of cowardice at all. To legitimate Yoruba, Ile-Ife is our ‘Jerusalem’ or ‘Isreal’. So no war can overcome it by God’s grace.

168 Police Inspectors, 153 ASPs Decorated With New Ranks In Kogi

It was jubilation galore on Thursday at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters in Lokoja as 168 Inspectors recently promoted were decorated with their new rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II by the State Police Commissioner, Mr Bethrand Onuoha.

SP William Ovye Aya, the State Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement in Lokoja, confirmed the decoration of the new officers on Thursday.

He said Onuoha also decorated 153 officers as Assistant Superintendent of Police I.

The Officers were decorated with their new rank amid cheers from families, friends and well-wishers.

