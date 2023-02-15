Today’s Headlines; FG Sign Defence Research Bill, three others Into Law; We’re Not Against Naira Policy -Bayelsa Gov

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari signs Defence Research bill, three others into law

Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, 2022 passed by the National Assembly has been signed into law.

This was contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Babajide Omoworare, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Other bills signed by the President are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2022.

We’re not against naira redesign – Bayelsa govt

Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, dissociated itself from a list of 10 state governments opposing the naira redesign policy and restated its support to the Federal Government on the exercise.

The government, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, demanded an apology from a group of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of the Civil Society Organisations Central Coordinating Council.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement distancing Bayelsa from opposing the new policy was signed by Mr Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy.

Duba noted that the CSOs through its member, Gabriel Ojemena, falsely alleged at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday that Gov. Douye Diri was among a group of 10 governors opposing the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Police brutality: Youths invade Calabar police station

A mob of angry youths in the Mbukpa neighbourhood of Calabar South LGA of Cross River State on Wednesday invaded the divisional police station on Mbukpa Road over alleged police brutality that led to the killing of a young man by officers from the station.

Pius Akpan, who witnessed the incident near a petrol station on Mbukpa road at the weekend, told DAILY POST the victim was kicked and hit severally with gun butt by a team of policemen.

“He was beaten black and blue and eventually they shot him to death,” said Akpan who claimed no one is aware of the offence committed by the yet -to -be -identified victim.

A youth leader in the area, Effiom Effiom said the Mbukpa Police Station had called for reinforcement when it became obvious that trouble was brewing as the number of angry youths around the station increased.

Scores injured as police, youths clash in Bauchi

An unspecified number of people have been injured during a clash between youths and a team of Policemen in Magama-Gumau town in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred when a team of policemen from Abuja stormed the area on routine duty on Tuesday.

Their presence prompted the youths to block the Bauchi -Jos highway and burn tyres causing an obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the ever -busy road.

The Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, who stated these in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, however, assured that the situation has been brought under control.

