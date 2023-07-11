Today’s Headlines: FG Should Set Nnamdi Kanu Free_Obi, Ohanaeze, Otti, Ikpeazu Mourns Irukwu

FG Should Set Nnamdi Kanu Free – Obi

AWKA – The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Kingsley Obi has joined other numerous Nigerians to call for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from illegal and prolonged detention.

Obi who reacted to comments on the clarion call he made to Ndigbo especially indigenes of Ihiala Local Government Area to return home this year for the 2023 Christmas and New Year festivities while assuring them of a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere at home, said the release of Nnamdi Kanu will go a long way to address insecurity in the Southeast region of Nigeria and also end the incessant and unnecessary Sit-At-Home orders being imposed on the region by unpatriotic elements.

Obi stressed that Ihiala where he is the Chief Security Officer as the local government boss has not been spared of pockets of insecurity especially with the council secretariat complex that was set ablaze in January this year by daredevil gunmen.

Tributes and condolences have continued to pour in for the late president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and insurance guru, Prof. Joe Irukwu, who died at the age of 89 on Friday.

Among those who have expressed grief are Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, the immediate past governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and kinsmen in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The death of Irukwu was first announced by his kinsman, Prince Harrison Okorie, president-general, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on Saturday in Enugu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the pan-Igbo organisation described its late former leader as a moral edifice and erudite scholar of world renown.

“Ohaneze received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of one of our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk management wizard, erudite scholar of world renown, Igbo leader and former President General of Ohanaeze Prof. Joe Irukwu,” he said.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Nigeria, Mr Sunday Thomas, has been elected the President of the Organization of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities.

A statement from the National Insurance Commission said, Thomas’ election alongside his Vice-President Mr Issouf Traore of Cote D’ Ivoire, was ratified at the general assembly of the body at Tunis, Tunisia recently.

The statement said, the OAISA is an intergovernmental organisation eligible for the rights and privileges granted by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Biden Arrives In UK For Talks Ahead Of NATO Summit

US President Joe Biden is in London for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, ahead of a NATO summit where he is likely to face criticism over a decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in the United Kingdom where he is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before continuing to Lithuania for a NATO summit.

The stop-off is a diplomatic gesture of goodwill which the White House says was designed to further strengthen “the close relationship” between the two nations.

It comes just days after Biden’s administration announced its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.

Washington said on Friday that it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new $800 million (€730 million) security package.

Several NATO members oppose the use of the munitions and Prime Minister Sunak has already made Britain’s position clear.

