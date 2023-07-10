Today’s Headlines: FG Should Set Nnamdi Kanu Free– Obi, Biden Arrives In UK For Talks Ahead Of NATO

FG Should Set Nnamdi Kanu Free – Obi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

AWKA – The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Kingsley Obi has joined other numerous Nigerians to call for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from illegal and prolonged detention.

Obi who reacted to comments on the clarion call he made to Ndigbo especially indigenes of Ihiala Local Government Area to return home this year for the 2023 Christmas and New Year festivities while assuring them of a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere at home, said the release of Nnamdi Kanu will go a long way to address insecurity in the Southeast region of Nigeria and also end the incessant and unnecessary Sit-At-Home orders being imposed on the region by unpatriotic elements.

Obi stressed that Ihiala where he is the Chief Security Officer as the local government boss has not been spared of pockets of insecurity especially with the council secretariat complex that was set ablaze in January this year by daredevil gunmen.

Biden Arrives In UK For Talks Ahead Of NATO Summit

Photo Credit: p.m.news

US President Joe Biden is in London for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, ahead of a NATO summit where he is likely to face criticism over a decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in the United Kingdom where he is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before continuing to Lithuania for a NATO summit.

The stop-off is a diplomatic gesture of goodwill which the White House says was designed to further strengthen “the close relationship” between the two nations.

It comes just days after Biden’s administration announced its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.

Photo Credit: Google

Washington said on Friday that it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new $800 million (€730 million) security package.

Several NATO members oppose the use of the munitions and Prime Minister Sunak has already made Britain’s position clear.

Gov Nwifuru Applauds Tinubu’s Emergence As ECOWAS Chairman

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has applauded the emergence of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A press statement yesterday issued by Dr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor explained that the election of the President for the position was at the 63rd ordinary session of the Heads of States and Government held at Bissau, Guinea- Bissau.

The Governor noted that the overwhelming endorsement of the Nigerian President to lead the organization is a welcome development considering his pedigree and accomplishments in public service which will undoubtedly help the organization to achieve its goals

President General Ohaneze Ndigbo world wide visits Alaba Int’l Market

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

The Alaba Int’l Market Electronics Section recently hosted High Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. This was in solidarity to the recent demolition of some plazas in the market by officials of Lagos State government.

In his opening remarks, High Chief Camilus Nnamdi Amajuoyi, President of the Alaba Int’l Market, Electronics Section explained that after the visit to the scene of demolition, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who doubles as the Chairman of the South East and Progressive Governors’ Forum led a team that visited Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, without any of the representatives of Alaba Int’l Market.

He explained that those on Governor Uzodimma entourage to Alausa, could not have spoken for Alaba traders since they do not have first hand information of what is happening in Alaba market.

Nasu001 (

)