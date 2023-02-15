This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: FG should declare state of emergency in Rivers, remove Wike – PDP campaign spokesperson.s; Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa.

FG should declare state of emergency in Rivers, remove Wike – PDP campaign spokesperson.

As the internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, the spokesperson for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has suggested that the federal government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Bwala, who spoke Wednesday on Arise TV Morning Show, said the only solution to the unending crisis in PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

He alleged that Mr Wike’s “antics” may deter free and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state.

He added that democracy must be entrenched in the state and “if the chief executive officer of the state cannot allow a free and fair conduct, then the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove him and conduct election there and this wouldn’t be new in Nigeria”.

JUST IN: Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday morning, met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to senior presidency sources, the meeting, which was held at Buhari’s official residence, explains his 40-minute delay before arriving at the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The PUNCH reported that Buhari arrived at the Council Chambers at around 10:40 am, about an hour after the usual time of 10:00 am.

This comes four days after the APC held its campaign rally at Eagle Square, Abuja.

A man who attempted to be president will frustrate us’ — Akeredolu tackles Emefiele.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says the rating of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is no longer favourable as a result of the effects of the naira redesign policy on Nigerians.

Ondo is one of the ten states challenging the naira swap policy in a suit against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the supreme court.

The court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case to February 22, noting that its order suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the old naira notes still subsists.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, had earlier insisted that the February 10 deadline for the validity of old naira notes still stands.

Naira crisis: Travellers stranded as protesters barricade Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Angry protesters on Wednesday barricaded some parts of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with travellers stranded at the Oyo State end of the highway.

Our correspondent who visited some areas observed that some youths mounted roadblocks at the Iwo Road, Gate, Challenge, Olorunsogo, and Academy areas.

Some youths were also seen playing football on the highway, other protesters mount roadblocks while collecting money from some motorists.

Movement at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was also grounded as several cars were seen parked at along the roadside.

