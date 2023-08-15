Today’s Headlines: FG seeks to withdraw firearms case against Emefiele, files fresh charge, Subsidy removal: UI cuts staff workdays to three

FG seeks to withdraw firearms case against Emefiele, files fresh charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the ‘illegal possession of firearms’ case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations made by the government.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 to rule on the application.

In an interview with journalists after the proceedings, the DPP said a fresh 20 counts has been filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court against the suspended CBN governor.

Subsidy removal: UI cuts staff workdays to three

The University of Ibadan on Monday directed that work days be reduced from five to three for every worker in the school.

This, according to the university management, is following the astronomical increase in fuel pump prices.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the institution dated August 14, 2023, and signed by G.O. Saliu, Registrar and Secretary to Council.

Guinea Insurance to issue shares through private placement

The management of Guinea Insurance Plc has gotten approval from regulatory authorities to issue 1,802,800,000 ordinary shares at 50 Kobo per share through private placement.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ademola Abidogun, said: “The Company had gained the unanimous approval of the industry regulators, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), for its Completion Board Meeting and Private Placement initiative.

“This initiative involved the issuance of 1,802,800,000 Ordinary Shares at 50 Kobo per Share. The endorsement was seen as a reinforcement of the Company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and its clear strategic vision to emerge as a leading insurance company in Nigeria.”

He noted that the initiative was consistent with the Company’s proactive approach to securing future growth, increasing market share and its dedication to maximizing returns for investors and partners.

Sanwo-Olu appoints 6 non-cabinet special advisers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are: Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit, Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe- Special Adviser, Community Development, Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Ismail Odesanya- Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

The SSG extended her congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a “Greater Lagos.”

The appointments take immediate effect.

