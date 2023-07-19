Today’s Headlines: FG robbing poor to pay the rich– NLC, N8000 cash transfer under review – Tnubu

N8,000 palliative: FG robbing poor to pay the rich – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the proposed N8,000 monthly cash palliative of N8,000 for 12 million Nigerian families in the space of six months, saying it was a ploy in robbing the poor to pay the rich.

Recall that Tinubu, last week, wrote a letter to the National Assembly seeking approval of an $800 million loan to be disbursed to 12 million households in the portion of N8,000 each, designed to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy.

Reacting to this palliative, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a press release, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government is already using dictatorship style to impoverish Nigerians.

Ajaero further said the FG did not consider the plight of the Nigerian workers before making the decision on the palliative.

N8000 conditional cash transfer under review: President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of the N8,000 conditional cash transfer that he promised to dole out to 12 million vulnerable Nigerians.

Dele Alake, the special adviser special duties, communication and strategy made this known Tuesday in a press statement.

He said the review was in deference to the views of Nigerians, who have queried the adequacy of the measure to soften the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Petrol sold for N617 in some markets in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Alake said side by side with the review of the cash transfer, the whole gamut of palliative package of government will be unveiled to Nigerians.

In the meantime, President Tinubu has ordered the release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT.

Alake said further: “The President further assures Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised. The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

“President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritise the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. A number of decisions taken so far by this Administration have buttressed this stance.

“You will recall that the President took a similar decision after listening to complaints from the business community/stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiplicity of taxes they are made to experience. This warranted the signing of four (4) Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.

Army kills 2 IPOB-ESN gunmen in fire fight, 5 others arrested

Two gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military arm, Eastern Security Network(ESN) have been killed by a combined force of Nigerian security.

Five others were arrested at their hideout around Okpanam River in Delta state.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu,Director Army Public Relations said the combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and tives of the Department of State Services clashed with the IPOB fighters on Monday 17 July 2023 at Fuji Junction general area in Asaba, capital of Delta state.

The encounter, he said, followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists.

The combined troops swiftly responded.

“The terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming fire power of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam river.

“The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam river, where they were nabbed.

We’ve no problem raising resources to combat terrorism — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on Tuesday, assured that it has no challenge raising financial resources to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity within its territories.

Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, gave the assurance after a Troika+ meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance at the Troika+ meeting, were President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic; as well as Dr Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Responding to a question on how the ECOWAS Commission hopes to fund its campaign against terrorism and other forms of insecurity within its region, President Tinubu said the countries within the community have the means and wherewithal to fight the menace out of their region.

According to him, “We have no problem raising funds and we have all the instrumentalities to do that. So concerning our design and engineering of our own finances, we believe we’re capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism and insecurity in the region.”

