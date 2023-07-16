Today’s Headlines: FG pays $19.5m annual contribution to AU; Hawker, pedestrian die in Lagos road

FG pays $19.5m annual contribution to AU

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, in Nairobi, Kenya, called on African leaders to respect democracy, the rule of law and ensure political stability.

In his statement at a high-level event organised by the United Nations Development Programme on the margins of the Fifth Mid-Year African Union Coordination Meeting, the President urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

This was disclosed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Saturday; a copy of which was sent to Sunday PUNCH.

Tinubu, who recently emerged as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States, Authority of Heads of State and Government, said coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity and climate change.

The President, in his statement, presented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, said it was regrettable that West Africa, despite its numerous instruments and mechanisms for promoting democracy and good governance, was leading other regions in the use of unconstitutional means to change governments.

He warned that the ugly trend of the military straying into the political arena was causing threats to peace, security and stability, and engendering poverty, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

Hawker, pedestrian die in Lagos road crashes – Punch papers

An unidentified female hawker has been crushed to death by a diesel-laden tanker at Otedola Bridge inward the Berger area of Lagos State.

Sunday PUNCH gathered that the truck, with number plate GME 483XD, also rammed into three moving vehicles.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, which happened on Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the hawker was crushed after the tanker developed a brake failure while in motion.

He said, “On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a tanker fully laden with diesel (about 60,000 litres) was found to have crushed a female pedestrian (hawker) on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

Allow experts manage student loan, ex-BoI GM, analyst tell FG – Punch papers

A former General Manager, the Bank of Industry, Mr Joseph Babatunde, has asked President Bola Tinubu to engage technocrats for the management of the student loan.

He said the President could not do without appointing politicians but that those who had the capacity should be considered.

The student loan, which is to commence in September, is to provide interest-free loans to indigent students in private and public schools.

Babatunde stated, “The people to manage such a scheme should be technocrats who have a very good track record and would be firm with the management. However, there is no way you won’t have some politicians there because this is a political programme.

Anambra APC inaugurates committees to resolve 2023 election issues – Punch papers

The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State has set up three committees to iron out all the outstanding issues arising from the 2023 elections in the state and to fashion out ways of moving forward in the state as the ruling national party.

The state party chairman, Mr. Basil Ejidike, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party, in Awka, on Saturday, said the party has resolved that only committed members in the state will be given appointments at the Federal level.

Ejidike urged aggrieved members of the party who after losing past primary elections of the party or others who felt they were not fairly treated in one way or the other during the last elections to return to the party for unity of purpose.

He added that the move for every member to be united is critical particularly now that President Bola Tinubu, “a political guru and master strategist is currently in the saddle to offer Nigerians a renewed hope”.

He said the Tinubu presidency will give members of the party in the state the enablement to reap from their hard work, over the years.

There were divisions among the party’s critical stakeholders in the state after the 2023 general elections, fueling rumours that some members of the party in the state were working to influence appointments at the federal level to the detriment of others.

