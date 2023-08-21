Today’s Headlines: FG Palliatives Inadequate, Unsustainable Says Bago, Falana Demands Bawa Release

FG’s palliatives inadequate, unsustainable, says Niger gov

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has warned that the Federal Government’s palliative cannot address the hardship imposed on Nigerians by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He advised the government and Nigerians to seek alternative means of tackling the current economic hardship the country is going through, saying the subsidy palliative is not sustainable.

The governor gave the warning at the flag-off of the distribution of farm inputs to wet season farmers from the 25 local government areas of the state.

“I want to use this medium to thank President Bola Tinubu, the Commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for coming to the aid of vulnerable Nigerians.

Falana Demands Bawa’s Release

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN at the weekend demanded for the release of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, having spent 67 days in the detention of DSS without any charges and trial.

According to Falana, Bawa’s remand order has since expired.

Photo Credit: Google

He said Bawa’s detention is against the provisions of section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) 2015, or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial. Under the Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days.

Zulum gifts wounded soldiers N10m

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the release of N10 million as a relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno.

The package was a fulfillment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Mustapha Busuguma delivered the governor’s gift to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Divisional headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Tar said, “We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Financial inducement making PDP members defect – Ondo party chairman

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ondo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fatai Adams, tells PETER DADA about the state of the party and its preparation for the forthcoming local government and governorship elections next year

How is the Peoples Democratic Party faring in Ondo State currently?

We remain intact, defection or no defection; you should know that there is politics in it. I laughed when (Oyeyinka) Akosile (leader of the defectors) led some former councillors to the All Progressives Congress. Akosile has left this party since 2016, How can someone who has left the party over three years now be leading some people outside the party? It is all politics.

Apart from the Akosile group, some other members of the PDP have also left. What about that?

Some few people left too; that’s true but it is because they are looking for greener pasture. That does not disturb the PDP. It doesn’t mean we are not gaining strength. As some people are leaving, some are entering. It is free exit and free entry.

Nasu001 (

)