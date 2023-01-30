This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: FG Okays US Visa Ban On Election Riggers, Why Obasanjo, Clark Endorsed Obi—Garba

FG Okays US Visa Ban On Election Riggers

The Federal Government says whatever action taken against anyone who undermines the nation’s democracy, watered by the blood of many patriots, is right and justified.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the 20th edition of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

Mohammed was responding to the decision by the United States of America to slam a visa ban on some Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Why Obasanjo, Clark Endorsed Obi—Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has alleged the reason former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Elder statesman, Edwin Clark endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was because they can easily bully him to do their biddings.

News Source: Daily Post

Garba also claimed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got the support of the elites because they knew he could share the country with them.

The claims were contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, enjoys the support of the youths because they know he would protect their future.

Tinubu Will Win, With Wide Margin, Akeredolu Assures

The Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Akeredolu said that the party “is lucky to have a personality like Tinubu, who is reliable and competent as its Presidential candidate.

He spoke in Ondo town at the Central Senatorial District campaign rally of the party held at Our Saviours Primary School, Esso Area, Ondo

Addressing a large crowd of party leaders, members and supporters at the rally, Akeredolu said that ” Tinubu is the only candidate that can engender desired change and development in the country.

There Is A General Sense Of Hopelessness Under buhari Government; Merit, Competence Are Disregarded In Appointments –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Muhammadu buhari-led government has divided Nigeria along religious, ethnic and other fault lines through lopsided appointments against merit and competence.

News Source: Saharareporters

Obasanjo said this during his speech at the 50th anniversary of the Federal Government College, Kaduna on Saturday, saying appointments made by buhari’s government have been skewed and lopsided on the basis of nepotism and mediocrity and disregard for merit and competence.

He said, “Once again, our nation is dancing on the precipice and some of us are truly worried about the state of affairs today. I expressed that worry in my open letter to Nigerians and Nigerian youths on New Year’s Day.

Why Northern Nigeria Won’t Vote For PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar – APC Presidential Council

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has explained why the northern region will not vote for the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the February general election.

News Source: Saharareporters

The spokesperson for the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, in a series of tweets he released on Monday, said residents of the northern region viewed Atiku as an untrustworthy and dishonest person who does not deserve their massive votes during the 2023 poll.

He said, “The problem with Atiku is he thinks buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these. #AtikuIsNotbuhari.

“In the final days to voting, Atiku plans to unleash all manners of religious and tribal sentiments to sway voters in the North. Unfortunately for him, the North has since written him off as an untrustworthy and dishonest person not worthy of their bulk support. #AtikuIsNotbuhari,” Keyamo tweeted.

