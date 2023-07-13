Today’s Headlines: FG Needs To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Nwakeaku, Our Next Move Against Russia; By G7

The Federal Government Needs To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Nwakeaku

Photo Credit: Arise

Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted, and the federal government needs to release him. He is fundamental to the peace progress in the South-east. The people killing in the East are not Igbos; the government needs to arrest…

Our next move against Russia, by G7

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The G-7 leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have unveiled their next move against Russia.

The leaders, in a statement in Washington yesterday, said in the event of future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, they would provide the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government “with swift and sustained security assistance.”

We will provide modern military equipment across land, sea and air domains, and economic assistance, to impose economic and other costs on Russia, and to consult with Ukraine on its needs as it exercises its right of self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter,” they said.

The leaders added that they would continue to work for a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine.

Photo Credit: Google

“We affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.

Reps investigate alleged oil theft

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the alleged stealing of crude oil and the attendant loss of revenue in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

As a result, the Green Chamber agreed to set up an ad-hoc committee to unravel those complicit in the alleged crime with a view to bringing them to justice ensure that justice. The committee was expected to submit its report within six weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Philip Agbese, a member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency of Benue State, urging the House to probe alleged crude oil theft in the country.

Agbese anchored his motion on recent reports of loss of trillions of naira from crude oil theft as well as loss of revenue from gas exploration in the land.

He noted that “According to reports, about 40 per cent of crude oil loss is due to inaccuracies in measurement, and theft as metering errors continue to occur as a result of poor maintenance of metering facilities, thus resulting to lack of transparency in hydrocarbon accounting. “

Lukman only black sheep of 25 members of APC NWC – Omisore

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has described Salihu Lukman, the vice-chairman of the party as the only black sheep out of the 25 members of the national working committee (NWC) of the APC.

Omisore stated this while speaking in an interview Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday.

Recall that Lukman had accused Omisore of mismanaging funds meant for campaigns during the just concluded general election in Osun state.

The vice-chairman also sued Omisore and Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the party, asking a court to compel them to provide APC’s financial report on the elections.

According to reports, the ruling party had allegedly raked in billions of naira from the sale of nomination forms.

But, Omisore said some of the issues raised by Lukman have been addressed by the party, adding that he (Lukman) is ignorant because he does not attend meetings.

According to Omisore, only cowards who are afraid of speaking are behind Lukman.

He said, “There are cowards everywhere. So it is not impossible. But the point is that out of 25 members of the national working committee (NWC), only one person is the black sheep.

“The NWC members are 25 and only one person, Lukman, has written so many letters, which bothers on ignorance on his part.

