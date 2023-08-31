Today’s Headlines: FG enriching State Govs with palliative—NLC, I’m working for Tinubu Not APC—Wike

Subsidy removal: FG enriching State Governors with palliatives, NLC alleges

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has accused the federal government of further enriching State governors with palliatives which were supposedly meant to cushion the adverse effect of the subsidy removal.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who spoke at the NLC National Symposium tagged: ‘Nigeria Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich,’ described the removal of fuel subsidy as a “war against the poor”.

Ajaero who cited an example that governors were in the habit of converting whatever was meant for the poor masses and workers for their personal use and benefit, explained that the palliatives that the federal government was giving to a whole state were barely enough to adequately cater for just one Local Government Area in a State.

I’m working for Tinubu Not APC—Wike

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says he is working with President Bola Tinubu to achieve the promise of “renewed hope” for Nigerians.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Wike said he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is not working for the party.

Wike’s appointment as minister in a cabinet formed by Tinubu, the APC candidate who won the February presidential election, has elicited mixed reactions. Asked during the interview about his PDP membership status, the former Rivers governor said he remains a member of the party.

Niger: Nobody is interested in war – Tinubu tells Islamic council

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said all diplomatic options would be exhausted with the military junta in the Niger Republic before any last resort of military intervention would come into the picture, insisting that any forceful removal of a democratic government remained “wholly unacceptable,” a statement by the State House said.

Receiving the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, at the State House, President Tinubu noted that the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned. “I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped.

We are neighbors of Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the President warned.

APC group rejects tinubu’s NDDC nominees from Ondo

A group within the All Progressives Congress, under the auspices of the Progressives Advocates Initiative, has condemned the recent appointments from Ondo State, made by President Bola Tinubu in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The group also called on the President to appoint an Ondo indigene to the position of the Managing Director of the commission. The Federal Government has appointed two former federal lawmakers from the state, Mr. Sunday Abegunde and Mr. Victor Akinjo as the Executive Director (Corporate Services) state representatives of the NDDC respectively.

In a letter addressed to the President, the group expressed dissatisfaction over the non-appointment of an indigene to the position of MD of the commission. The letter was signed by the group’s chairman, Augustine Akinkunmi, and the secretary, Adebayo Adubiaro. A copy was made available to our correspondent, on Wednesday, in Akure, Ondo State.

