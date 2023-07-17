Today’s Headlines: FG confirms first anthrax case in Niger, Prevent ASUU strike, MSSN urges Tinubu.

FG confirms first anthrax case in Niger.

According to Punch news, The Federal Government, on Monday, confirmed the first case of anthrax in Nigeria, stating that the disease was detected in a farm in Niger State.

On June 13, 2023, The PUNCH reported that the Federal Government alerted the general public to the outbreak of anthrax disease in some neighbouring countries within the West African sub-region and advised Nigerians to desist from the consumption of hides, otherwise known as ponmo, at the moment.

The FG had specifically stated that the disease was widespread in northern Ghana, bordering Burkina Faso and Togo, as it also promised to keep the Nigerians updated on developments about the disease.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that it was “deeply concerned to announce the confirmation of an anthrax case in Niger State, Nigeria.”

It added, “On July 14, 2023, the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of a suspected case of anthrax in a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna expressway Suleja Local Government Area, Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes, and ears.”

The FMARD stated that a rapid response team comprising of federal and states’ One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals.

Prevent ASUU strike, MSSN urges Tinubu.

According to Punch news, The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has called on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to make as one of its priorities, a determination never to allow Academic Staff Union of Universities and other education unions to embark on strike again.

The organisation made the call during the two-day MSSNLagos Annual Conference, which ended late Sunday at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by the MSSNLagos Public Relations Unit on Monday.

During the conference, new executives were appointed to lead the organisation for the next three years. Those appointed were Kamoldeen Abiona as the Amir (President) of MSSNLagos; Mukhtar Oyetunji, Naibul Amir (Vice President); AbdulKabeer Kuye, Naibul Amir (Vice President – GRAMA); AbdulAzeez AbdurRaheem, General Secretary; Taofeeq Ogundele, Assistant Secretary; Public Relations, Miftahudeen Raji; AbdulHafeez Odusanya, Assistant PRO; and Qamarudeen Alabi, Financial Secretary.

Suspected car smuggler kills customs officer in Kebbi.

According to Punch news, A suspected car smuggler identified as Abdulwasiu Salawudeen has been arrested in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State for killing a Custom officer, Aminu Abdullahi in the line of duty while attempting to smuggle in one Toyota Corolla.

The Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, Dr Ben Oramalugo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, 2023, at about 0400Hrs when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 believe to be driven by a suspected smuggler rammed into the victim along tarmac road, Yauri LGA.

“The officer was rushed to General Hospital Yauri for immediate medical attention, after proper first aid was done; he was transferred to orthopedic hospital Wammako, in Wammako Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

“Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost after responding to treatment initially. Thankfully, the suspect named Abdulwasiu Salawudeen who was driving the vehicle had since been brought to the Kebbi Command Headquarters for further investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force, Kebbi State command has vowed to continue to work in synergy with the Nigerian Custom Service in the state for effective service delivery.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Samuel Titus Musa, stated this when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the CAC in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

Pastor, LASU ex-student bag death sentence for murder.

According to Punch news, One Prophet Segun Philip, 42, and Owolabi Adeeko, 23, have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikire, for killing Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year student of Lagos State University for ritual purposes.

Justice Christiana Obadina while delivering judgement on the case in Ikire on Monday, also sentenced Bola Adeeko aged, 46 years, the mother of Owolabi, to two years jail term for eating human flesh.

Owolabi and Favour met in LASU and were dating before the man invited her over to Ikoyi, Osun State, in December 2019.

But while on the visit, Favour was lured to Philip’s church also in Ikoyi, where she was drugged and killed with a pestle.

After harvesting some organs from her, Favour’s remains were buried in a shallow grave within the church premises by both men.

The organs harvested from the deceased were reportedly used to prepare concoctions for Owolabi’s mother to improve her business fortune which was nosediving at the time.

The three defendants, after they were arrested, were first arranged before a magistrate court in Apomu, in January 2020, but were re-arraigned before High Court, Ikire in November 2021, on the charges of conspiracy and murder contrary to Section 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

During the trial, the prosecution team, led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Adekemi Bello, who appeared with Ajibola Alade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 8, 2019.

Bello also told the court that the Ogun State Police Command arrested Philip alongside Owolabi, adding that under interrogation, Owolabi confessed to the police that he used his girlfriend to prepare meals for a money ritual for his mother.

