Today’s Headlines: FG blasts Gov. Obaseki for attacking Tinubu’s Economic Policy; Tobi Amusan: A Shattered Dream

FG blasts Obaseki for attacking Tinubu’s Economy Policy

The Federal Government has blasted the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for criticising the economic policy of President Bola Tinubu.

Obaseki, while addressing journalists in Benin on Thursday, said the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms of Tinubu’s administration led to increased hardship for Nigerians.

“Now subsidy is gone, the exchange rate is being aligned. The consequence is that the weakest and most vulnerable in the country will carry a huge part of the burden of these policies.

Tobi Amusan: A Shattered Dream

After successfully defending her African Games and Commonwealth titles, 100m hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan was optimistic of defending her World Athletics Championship gold medal she won in Oregon, United States, a year ago at the Budapest, Hungary, edition. But the first sign that her dream might not come to fruition emanated when the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) suspended her with few weeks to the start of the Championship after being charged with Whereabouts failure which put doubt to her participation in the Championship and indeed, her preparation. It therefore, came as a little shock when she came sixth in the finals on Thursday night.

Akwa United, Abia Warriors face off in friendly on Saturday

Akwa United will take on Abia Warriors in a pre-season friendly match today(Saturday).

The encounter is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo

The pre-season friendly game is aimed at preparing both teams for the 2023-24 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Nigeria never applied to join BRICS bloc – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has clarified that Nigeria did not apply for membership of BRICS, that is the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc.

According to Channels Television, Shettima spoke on Friday on the sideline of the BRICS Summit held in South Africa hours after the economic bloc said it was admitting six new members, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Following the mixed reactions by many Nigerians who wondered why the country did not join the group, the Vice President said the country never applied for BRICS membership.

