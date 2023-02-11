Today’s Headlines: FG Announces New Minimum Wage Plan For Civil Servants, Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FG Announces New Minimum Wage Plan For Civil Servants

The Federal Government said plans are in place to implement an improved minimum wage package for civil servants by the second quarter of 2024.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made this announcement at the Nigeria Labour Congress’ 13th National Delegates’ Conference in Abuja.

Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

The Gombe State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Halima Mohammed as the substantive chief judge of the state.

The confirmation followed her screening during the plenary session on Thursday.

NANS Kicks Against Closure Of Varsities Over Election

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, kicked against the closure of public universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) ahead of the coming election.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, by the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Yisa Temitope Giwa, the decision of the Federal Government through the NUC to close out ivory towers for weeks all in the name of election, is an unfortunate one and does not deserve any applause from right-thinking Nigerians.

PDP Expels Nnamani

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC) has expelled Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu west senatorial district.

In a statement by Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, the party said the decision to expel Nnamani was taken at the NWC’s 566th meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

South-West PDP Youth Leader Pulls Out Of Town Hall Meeting

South-West Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Seyi Bamidele, on Friday announced that he and members of the party, who are youth, would not be part of a town hall meeting scheduled to hold next Monday in Lagos.

The meeting is aimed to bring youth in the region together for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

