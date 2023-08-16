Today’s Headlines: FFK Tackles Galloway Over Comment; There Won’t Be Increase In Petrol Price—Tinubu

FFK Tackles Galloway Over Comment

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

Nigeria’s former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed a former member of the United Kingdom Parliament, George Galloway for attacking President Bola Tinubu.

Galloway had lambasted President Tinubu, describing him as a drug dealer in the United States.

“I started to look into the past of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairman, Tinubu. I didn’t realise that he was a drug dealer in the United States. And the election that brought him to power is still being credibly contested as fraudulent,” he had said.

There Won’t Be Increase In Petrol Price—Tinubu

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that there will be no further increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, anywhere in the country.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said it did not intend to increase the pump price of petrol as being widely speculated.

NNPCL disclosed this in a statement posted on its social media handles on Monday.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide,” it said.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, asserted that the market has been deregulated and will remain so.

Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Abduct Several Residents

Photo credit: Channel

Armed bandits early hours of Tuesday invaded Jan-Bako town under the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnaped an unspecified number of people.

A resident of the town, Ahmad Janbako said the assailants attacked the community late in the night when residents were already asleep.

He said the bandits attacked the community silently from every entry point without firing a gunshot, looting shops and carting away food items and other necessities.

According to him, an unspecified number of residents, mostly women, and children, were forcefully taken away by the bandits.

“Last night, the community of Janbako town woke up in a terrible incident where armed bandits attacked the town from every corner and started looting the shops of traders and taking away food and other necessities,” Ahmad told Channels Television.

Uzodinma Promises Land, Cash Gifts To Imo-Born Super Falcons

Photo credit: channels television

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commended the Super Falcons on their performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, promising land and gifts of $10,000 each to those from Imo.

The beneficiaries are Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale, and Tochukwu Oluehi.

The governor encouraged the players of Imo extraction when he received them at the Government House in Owerri, encouraging them to continue to make Nigeria and Africa proud on the global stage.

Photo Credit: Google

Confaamnews (

)