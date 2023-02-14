This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: FFK Still Under Investigation, Interrogation Continues- DSS, Matawalle Expels NGO

FFK Still Under Investigation, Interrogation Continues- DSS

Photo credit: p.m news

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said the investigation of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for raising false coup alarm, is still on.

Fani-Kayode was invited by the DSS over a series of tweets he made on Saturday, alleging that some high-ranking military officers met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, with a view to carry out a coup.

Matawalle Expels NGOs

Photo credit: daily trust

Zamfara government, on Tuesday, asked Non Governmental Organisations operating in the state ( NGOs) to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner of Security and Home Affairs DIG rtd Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe the state government said it has observed with utmost dismay, the recent high influx of Non-Governmental Organisations into the state.

No Reason To Doubt INEC’s Credibility- Northern Elders

Photo credit: channels television

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says there is no reason to doubt the credibility and capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair, and credible elections on February 25 and March 11.

“At this stage, we believe in INEC, we believe in what they have done,” NEF Spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said Tuesday on The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television’s special election programme.

Buhari Asks UAE To Lift Visa Ban On Nigerians Of Emirate Airline

photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigerian government has requested that the United Arab Emirates lift its visa ban placed on travellers from the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the request in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

House On The Rock Breaks Silence On Arrest Of Pastor With AK-47

Photo credit: the nation

House on the Rock has broken silence over arrest of its presiding pastor in Abuja, Pastor Uche Aigbe who mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle.

A statement on its social media platforms, dismissed rumours that it was a violent church.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #FFK #Investigation #Interrogation #Continues #DSS #Matawalle #Expels #NGOToday’s Headlines: FFK Still Under Investigation, Interrogation Continues- DSS, Matawalle Expels NGO Publish on 2023-02-15 00:36:26