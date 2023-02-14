Today’s Headlines: FFK Speaks On Grilling By DSS, Over 500 Clerics Back Tinubu For Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FFK Speaks On Grilling By DSS

Photo credit: the cable

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of ation, says it was a challenging experience facing an investigation panel at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters.

Fani-Kayode, director of new media in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, reported at the office of the secret police after he was summoned.

(Photo credit: Google)

Over 500 Clerics Back Tinubu For Presidency

Photo credit: the nation

Barely 11 days to the 2023 Presidential election, over 500 Christian clerics on Monday threw their weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The clerics made this known at a stakeholders conference in Abuja in collaboration with the APC Presidential Campaign Council Stakeholders Special Duties Directorate.

Confusion As Nigerian Banks Reject Old Naira Notes Despite Supreme Court Ruling

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Most banks customers were confused on Monday as commercial banks rejected the old Naira notes they wanted to deposit.

This is despite a Supreme Court ruling stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the February 10, 2023 deadline for swapping of old Naira notes for the newly redesigned Naira notes.

Buhari To Inaugurate Imo Projects Amid Tinubu Campaigns

Photo credit: channels television

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are expected to visit Imo State on Tuesday for the former’s inauguration of road projects as the latter continues his campaign.

Ahead of the both events, Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday inspected the newly completed and reconstructed MCC-Toronto dual carriageway to be commissioned by Buhari as well as the Dan Anyiam Stadium, the venue of the rally.

Southwest Labour Party Collapses Structure Into APC

Photo credit: the nation

The Labour Party (LP) in the Southwest has collapsed its entire structure into the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Southwest LP chairman, Omotoso Banji, led the party leadership to collapse its structure in Akure, the capital of Ondo State

