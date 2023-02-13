Today’s Headlines: FFK Released On Bail, Asked To Report On Wednesday, Peter Obi Campaigns In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FFK Released On Bail, Asked To Report On Wednesday

Photo credit: channels television

Former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The secret service also asked Fani-Kayode to report back to its facility on Wednesday.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obi Campaigns In Lagos

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has taken campaign popular markets in Lagos state ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

Obi, on Monday, visited the popular Computer Village, Ikeja and Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state, where traders troop out in their numbers to receive him.

Sanwo-olu Re-appoints Onafowote As DG Lagos

photo credit: p.m news

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has re-appointed Fatai Idowu Onafowote, as Director-General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for a second and final four-year term.

The approval for the re-appointment of Onafowote as Director-General of the Agency was conveyed in a letter signed by the Head of Service of the State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Tinubu’s Victory Certain, Unstoppable – Pastor

Photo credit: the nation

The Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itusile Abule Egba, Lagos Alamu David Tunji (JP) has declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is unstoppable come February 25.

The cleric said Tinubu is a well-known politician, who possesses similar good qualities to the late MKO Abiola, saying it was time Nigerians reward his contribution to democracy.

Kano LP Guber Candidate Defects To APC

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Kano State governorship candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, Bashir Bashir, on Sunday evening in a surprise move, dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

On January 21, the governorship candidate staged a boycott of the party’s presidential rally held in Kano, alongside the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili, and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.

