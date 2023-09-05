Today’s Headlines: Federal workers back NLC, vow to shutdown all secretariats, Judiciary shouldn’t determine election winners – Bode George.

Federal workers back NLC, vow to shutdown all secretariats.

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) embarks on a two-day warning strike today, the Federal Workers Forum, FWF, has vowed to shutdown Federal Secretariats across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by Comrade Andrew Emelieze, the National Coordinator of FWF and former Trade Union Congress, Chairman, Oyo State Chapter.

Judiciary shouldn’t determine election winners – Bode George.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has raised concerns over the role of the judiciary in determining election winners in Nigeria.

This is as he advised the judiciary against taking away the right of the people to determine poll winners.

He raised the concern at a press briefing held in his office in Ikoyi on Monday following the announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that it would deliver its judgment on Wednesday.

2 Arrested As Police Raid Fake Engine Oil Factory In Lagos.

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have busted a secret production plant where different brands of fake engine oil are produced at the popular Trade Fair market in the Ojo area of the state.

Two persons alleged to be the producers of the fake products were also arrested during the raid carried out by the detectives.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects belong to a ring of criminals who are specialists in the production of fake vehicle engine lubricants.

Reps summon minister over ‘illegal’ auction of river basin authorities’ assets.

A house of representatives ad hoc committee has summoned Joseph Utsev, minister of water resources and sanitation, over the alleged illegal auctioning of some government assets.

The ad hoc committee investigating the illegal disposal of some government properties between 2010 and 2022 and non-remittance of the revenue realised from the sale of the assets into the consolidated revenue fund (CRF), issued the summon at its inaugural sitting on Monday.

According to the panel, the minister is to account for the assets of the river basin authorities in the country auctioned between 2010 and 2022.

