Today’s Headlines: Federal Govt File Charges Against Emefiele Over Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Tinubu Committed To Completing Green Wall Project – Shettima

Federal Govt Files Charges Against Emefiele

The federal government has filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The federal government in the charge sheet, seen by our correspondent, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun without a licence.

The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act.

The spokesman of the Services (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya, had on Thursday disclosed in a statement that the agency had charged Emefiele to court following an Abuja High Court ruling.

Tinubu Committed To Completing Green Wall Project – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima Friday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to completing the Great Green Wall project spanning 11 northern states.

Shettima, who spoke during the maiden commemoration of the Great Green Wall Day at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was a campaign promise and it would be kept.

The vice president added that the changing climate evident in extreme temperatures, drying rivers, endangered wildlife and thinning forests, has made the green wall an emergency rescue operation.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to invest in the actualization of the transformative initiative.

Returned Benin artefacts deserve our protection, Tinubu tells Oba Ewuare II

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, pledged to protect Benin artefacts which were returned to the country from different parts of the world as a way of archiving the history of the people.

Speaking when he received the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, and other traditional leaders from Edo State, the President assured them that his administration would support the Benin Royal Council in its bid to establish a museum that will house the artefacts.

The President congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen artefacts, commending his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum is built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

President Tinubu in a statement by Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special Duties, communications and Strategy, was quoted as saying, that it deserves their protection. They are glad to have them back, and are glad he is happy. They are in protective custody. It is a matter of history, over a hundred years.

N4trn lost to S’East sit-at-home in two years, says Dep. Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, yesterday, said that in the last two years, about N4 trillion has been lost to the sit-at-home order in the South East.

Kalu said that if the funds had been invested in the region, it would have created improved socio-economic activities and further developed the region.

He spoke in Lagos at a conference organised by Ndigboamaka Progressive Marketers Association with the theme, Catalysing Partnership with Traders through Innovation, Technology, Analytical and Sustainability.

Kalu said that he and 45 other legislators met last Thursday to discuss strategies on ending the sit-at-home order in the South East.

The deputy speaker, however, charged marketers to be more innovative, especially in using technology to advance businesses.

