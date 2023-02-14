Today’s Headlines: Feb 10 Deadline Is Final—Emefiele, Court Extends Order Stopping Wike’s Suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Feb 10 Deadline Is Final—Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the February 10 deadline of the circulation of old naira notes cannot be changed.

Emefiele made the disclosure while briefing the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: Saharareporters

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he said.

The clarification is coming on the heels of confusion over the Supreme Court order which extended the deadline to February 15, pending the hearing by the court.

Photos Credit: Google

Court Extends Order Stopping Wike’s Suspension

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party from suspending or expelling Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The court extended the interim order it made on February 2, restraining the PDP and its leadership from making suspension or expulsion moves on the Governor.

Source: Punch paper

Respondents in the suit include the PDP; the National Working Committee of the party; the National Executive Council; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

New naira: Falana knocks CBN for disobeying Supreme Court order

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has lambasted the Central Bank of Nigeria for allegedly flouting the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.

Source: Punch paper

The PUNCH reports that the CBN had moved the deadline earlier set for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old notes from January 31 to February 10 after the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Nigerians have been groaning under the pain caused by the deadline as they are unable to get the new notes, while the old notes are being sold to them by Point of Sales vendors.

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Dele Momodu has provided an update on the crisis rocking the party.

The crisis involves five Governors of the party, known as the G-5, and led by Rivers State helmsman Nyesom Wike.

Source: Daily Post

In doing this, Momodu compared the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a World War when juxtaposed to what is going on in the PDP which, according to is just a civil war.

The former presidential candidate wondered why an APC Governor like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and others could publicly attack their own government on the national level.

