Today’s Headlines: Fear of coup should awaken leaders – Idam; Why I Set Up 2014 National Conference — GEJ

An activist lawyer, Maduabuchi Idam says the hardship confronting Nigerians should raise concern. Seun Opejobi, the Abuja-based constitutional lawyer advised President Bola Tinubu on measures that would prevent the military from attempting a coup like in other African countries.

Anybody in the shoes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should ordinarily provide whatever it takes to prevent military intervention. However, Nigerian leaders should be more cautious now, even though we understand that the provision of our laws makes it impracticable impossible for the military to attempt to take over governance because the law in the Penal and Criminal Codes make it clear that any such attempt to take over a democratically elected government is punishable with death.

Interestingly, these laws have made it so stringent that even the plan and idea to carry out that act is as punishable as the act itself. So, with these stringent measures, it becomes very difficult for the military or anybody to sit and think about it. Military insurrections become treasonable when coups fail, so while it succeeds, it is justified; so by implication, you either succeed or attempt and be ready for the state to come after you.

Why I Set Up 2014 National Conference – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he set up the 2014 National Conference, saying that it was to make Nigeria work.

Jonathan, who was the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2015, on March 17, 2014, inaugurated the national conference chaired by the late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, a former chief justice of Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic, “How to Make Nigeria Work,” in Abuja yesterday at the 60th birthday of Prof. Udenta O Udenta in Abuja, Jonathan said: “When I set up the 2014 National Dialogue, the key thing was how to make Nigeria work, though we did not emphasize that so that people will discuss the country.”

Wike Moves To Collect N34bn Owed FCTA, Constitutes Cabinet

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to collect over N34 billion owed the FCT administration.

Wike made the vow while speaking to members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee to Investigate Failure of Mass Transportation in Nigeria, during a working visit in his office, yesterday. The minister warned allottees owing the administration ground rents to either pay or have their property revoked and reallocated to those who could pay.

“I have calculated the debt of nonpayment of ground rent, which is about N34 billion and I am going to collect all of those back. I don’t care, all I want is for the rent to be paid. “We will be publishing on Thursday for all those who are meant to pay their ground rent. They will be given the grace of two weeks to pay.

NSCDC uncovers fake fertilizer syndicate, arrests five

﻿The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has uncovered a fake fertilizer syndicate in Jos, Plateau State.

The corps also arrested five persons in connection with the diversion of ammonium sulfate used for the fake fertilizer and sold to unsuspecting farmers at N25,900 per bag. This arrest came on the heels of concerns of sabotage in the fertilizer chain of distribution by notorious individuals bent on thwarting efforts of the Federal Government to reach local farmers with farm input in the state.

The Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Afolabi Babawale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. Babawale said the arrest was made by the special intelligence squad of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, noting that the exhibit which is a property of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria was diverted, bagged, and sold by the saboteurs to unsuspected buyers and farmers at the rate of N25,900 per bag.

