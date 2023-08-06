Today’s Headlines: Fear grips northerners as Tinubu seeks military action against Niger junta; Lagos ex-PS, Salem, clocks 90

Fear grips northerners as Tinubu seeks military action against Niger junta

Palpable fear has gripped Nigerians, especially northern residents, following the decision of President Bola Tinubu to seek military action against the junta in the Niger Republic.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST reports that following the toppling of Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum by his military guard last week, leaders of the West African regional bloc are devising means to restore democracy to that country. Recall that about 10 senior military officers led by Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane had a National broadcast on July 27, announced a coup in Niger over alleged poor governance and the inability of the government to tackle security and other challenges bedeviling their country.

In a swift move to quell another military rule in the region, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, led by its newly elected Chairman, President Bola Tinubu gave the junta seven days ultimatum to restore normalcy or face some stringent sanctions. The ultimatum was issued last week during an emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. According to a communique released after the meeting, the West African leaders agreed on seven political sanctions that would compel the military to bow.

Lagos ex-PS, Salem, clocks 90 today

One of Nigeria’s renowned educationists and former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Alhaji Shukrullah Selem, popularly known as Bob Selem, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday (today).

Source: Punch papers

This was announced in a press release jointly signed by his daughter, Alhaja Morenike Selem, and the President of Ansar-Ud-Deen High School Old Students Association, Tunjib Sherif, to celebrate the educator in Lagos. Described as resolute, industrious, and determined, Selem was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Schools Management Board and was also a part of the free education of the former Lagos State governor, Lateef Jakande.

The statement read partly, “Born at Ita Akanni in Lagos on the 6th of August 1933 into an Ahmadiya family, his father was late Alfa Muhammed Olatunji Selem, an Ahmadiya cleric. His mother was the late Alhaja Ayisat Agbeke Titilola, daughter of the late Buraimo Aduloju Baruwa Louis of Brazilian Quarters of Lagos. “Selem began his elementary education in 1942 at United African School, Oyingbo Lagos, and in 1974, he moved over to Government College, Ojo as the pioneer principal.

LASTMA rescues four accident victims in Lagos

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), yesterday, rescued four accident victims at Adeniji Adele, inward Oyebanji, Lagos Island.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

LASTMA’s Oladunni Ademola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 1 Sura), who led the rescue team disclosed that the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna (MUS 706 EQ). Ademola disclosed further that a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was a top speed and could no longer control the vehicle after noticing the brake failure. He confirmed that LASTMA officials rescued four victims, two males, and two females.

Ademola said: “Immediately after the accident happened, our officials with support from Police officers from Adeniji Adele Police Command, quickly intervened and rescued these four victims. They were immediately rushed to General Hospital for medical attention. General Manager, LASTMA, Mr, Bolaji Oreagba, however, enjoined the touring public to be extra careful and always check that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

Cop kills man at Rivers bar, suspect arrested

An operative attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron in Gombe State, has allegedly shot dead a father of three near a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Source: Punch papers

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Olafuro Peterside, went out with his family. It was gathered that the policeman who was in company with a colleague (both from PMF 43-Squadron, Gombe) was on special duty in Rivers State. A spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Saturday morning.

She however said from information available to her, the operatives shot into the air following the alarm raised by some residents that armed robbers were operating in the area. Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, further said the two operatives at the scene of the incident had been arrested. She said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.

Bash760 (

)