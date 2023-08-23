Today’s Headlines: FCT Indigenes, Others Set Agenda For Wike, ‘Diplomacy Won’t Fail… Nobody Wants War’ — Abdulsalami Speaks On Niger Republic Coup

FCT Indigenes, Others Set Agenda For Wike

Source: Daily Post

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike assumed office on Monday talking tough.

In a very loud statement he issued a stern warning to illegal developers, vowing to bring all such structures down.

Wike is known for his drive for infrastructural development while he was governor of Rivers State, reason many believed contributed to his emergence as the FCT Minister.

However, not many are comfortable with the manner of his speech, which was considered more draconian.

Some observers have already demanded that he should tread with caution to avoid creating more problems for the current administration amid the level of insecurity in the FCT and other parts of the country.

‘Diplomacy Won’t Fail… Nobody Wants War’ — Abdulsalami Speaks On Niger Republic Coup

Source: The Cable

Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, says diplomatic interventions to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic will succeed.

Abdulsalami spoke on Tuesday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On Saturday, the former head of state led a delegation which included Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Omar Touray, ECOWAS commission president, to Niger Republic.

After meeting with deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, Abdulsalami said he would brief Tinubu on the outcome of the discussion.

Niger: AU Plans Sanctions Against Junta’s supporters

Source: Vanguard paper

The African Union, AU, yesterday asked its commission to compile a list of members of the military junta and their supporters in the Niger Republic for targeted sanctions and “application of individual punitive measures.’’

This will be in addition to sanctions already imposed on the junta by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS leaders, which the AU also endorsed.

The AU also asked for a report on the impact assessment of the ECOWAS standby force, following threats by the economic group to adopt a military approach should the coup leaders fail to restore democratic governance and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

It will be recalled that ECOWAS has rejected the three-year plan by the new military government in the Sahel country to return it to democracy.

Military action alone can’t end terrorism in Northwest, says Uba Sani

Source: The Nation

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said military action alone cannot end banditry and terrorism in frontline states in the Northwest and Niger State in the Northcentral.

The governor said this yesterday at a high-level town hall meeting on: Promoting Peace and Security in Northwest Nigeria, in Kaduna.

He noted that what would enable the government and the residents to overcome the security challenges is the understanding of the crisis and close collaboration among the frontline states, various stakeholders and security agencies.

